In the third game of the Nations League, Switzerland will face Serbia. The clash in Leskovac promises to be exciting in both sporting and emotional terms.

Switzerland face Serbia on the third matchday of the Nations League on Saturday and will be looking to pick up their first points after two defeats in the opening game.

Should Switzerland also lose against Serbia, they would be bottom of the table after half of the group stage with a four-point deficit.

Nati coach Murat Yakin can once again count on Granit Xhaka, who is returning from suspension. Midfield partner Remo Freuler is also pleased: "It's hard to replace Granit." Show more

"Not against Serbia again!" That was one of the most frequent reactions in the commentary columns after the Nations League group draw. The new encounter between Switzerland and Serbia was met with little enthusiasm after the emotionally charged previous duels. Quite a few feared a match in which football could once again take a back seat in view of the many sideshows.

This was the case at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the so-called double eagle affair cast a shadow over Switzerland's last-minute 2:1 victory. The clash at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was less intense, but still emotional. Once again, the Swiss players with Albanian-Kosovan roots had to listen to insults from opposing players and fans. The 3:2 victory was celebrated extensively afterwards - including Xhaka's ominous jersey celebration.

Understandably, the Swiss FA tried to avoid any discussions this time. Whoever appeared in front of the microphones during the preparations always emphasized that it was a "completely normal game". The fact that national team director Pierluigi Tami mentioned almost in the same breath that he would seek a personal conversation with Granit Xhaka clearly indicates the opposite.

Xhaka returns from suspension

The captain of the Swiss national team was at the center of emotional disputes in 2018 and 2022. This earned him criticism, but was also met with understanding given his family history - his father was a Serbian prisoner of war during the Balkan wars - and the massive provocations against him. It is equally understandable that Xhaka did not expose himself before the new duel and refrained from giving interviews.

His emotional outbursts had not been an issue for a long time anyway. Since moving to Bayer Leverkusen last year, Xhaka seemed to have calmed down. He always seemed calm, gave confident answers in interviews and devoted himself intensively to his own coaching training.

However, Xhaka lost his cool during the away game in Denmark. The tough tackling and the supposedly unfair goal by the Danes, when an attack was not interrupted despite Breel Embolo lying on the ground, upset him. He vented his anger with a harsh tackle that earned him a sending-off. This not only weakened the team for the final phase against Denmark, but also for the following match against Spain. There, the absence of the captain made itself felt. Or as midfield partner Remo Freuler put it: "It's hard to replace a Granit."

A case of déjà vu looms

Xhaka is back for the match against Serbia and must prove that he can handle provocation. After all, Switzerland are under pressure following their unsuccessful start with two games and zero points. A déjà vu of the unpleasant kind is looming: Switzerland already got off to a bad start in the last Nations League season - with three defeats in a row back then.

Should Switzerland also lose against Serbia, they would be bottom of the table after half of the group stage, four points behind. Relegation to the B-League for the first time in the fourth edition of the competition would suddenly be very close. The national team wants to avoid this at all costs.

It's not just about the sporting aspect, but also about pride, said Freuler. The team wants to prove that the good performances at the European Championship in Germany were not just a blip and that it can also function without long-time team mainstays Yann Sommer, Fabian Schär and Xherdan Shaqiri. The new "team seniors" Freuler and Xhaka will be particularly challenged. One thing is clear: Saturday's match at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, which opened a year ago, is anything but a "normal game".

