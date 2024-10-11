After two defeats at the start, Switzerland will be looking to pick up their first points in the Nations League against Serbia. Coach Murat Yakin and Michel Aebischer answer questions from the media the day before the game.
The media conference in the ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Yakin: "I can field the best eleven"
Yakin is unlikely to spring any big surprises against Serbia. "If nothing else happens, there won't be any surprises. I can field my best eleven. It will be an intense game. We have to take advantage of our opponents' mistakes."
-
Aebischer: "We have something to make up for"
Aebischer is full of anticipation and confidence. "We've had a good week of training," says the 27-year-old. "I'm looking forward to tomorrow, we want the win."
-
Yakin is asked about Xhaka
"We've certainly spoken to Granit. He's a fair guy and also a winner. He realized that it wasn't the right decision against Denmark. He has apologized to his team-mates," says Yakin. Xhaka has trained very well. "He is an important player for our game. Should he be man-marked tomorrow, we will be well prepared. We have other players who can make the game."
A Serbian journalist also asks about Xhaka. "It takes emotion in football to be able to perform at 100 percent. We're concentrating on what happens tomorrow, not on the past," replies Yakin.
-
A game that points the way forward
"We've had a lot of hypothecs in the last two games," said Yakin, referring to the false start in the Nations League. "A lot of things have gone against us. Serbia also have to score tomorrow. That's why it will be a crucial game."
-
Yakin and Aebischer are here - the media conference begins
"We're happy to be here. The team is fit," Murat Yakin answers the first question and looks back on the last duels with Serbia. "We've trained really well and want three points, which would be important for the table." They want to focus on their own strengths against Serbia.
-
Yakin and Aebischer on the road
Murat Yakin's team only landed at 18:30. The media conference starts a little late.
-
Will they get their first points in Serbia?
The Nati suffered two defeats at the start of the Nations League against Denmark (0:2) and Spain (1:4) and will be looking to pick up their first points at the third attempt against Serbia. How will Yakin and his team approach the task in Leskovac?
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker of the media conference with Murat Yakin and Michel Aebischer. Before the Nati face Serbia on Saturday (8.45 pm), the two will be answering questions from journalists on Friday from 7.15 pm.