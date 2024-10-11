"We've certainly spoken to Granit. He's a fair guy and also a winner. He realized that it wasn't the right decision against Denmark. He has apologized to his team-mates," says Yakin. Xhaka has trained very well. "He is an important player for our game. Should he be man-marked tomorrow, we will be well prepared. We have other players who can make the game."

A Serbian journalist also asks about Xhaka. "It takes emotion in football to be able to perform at 100 percent. We're concentrating on what happens tomorrow, not on the past," replies Yakin.