YB can't find a way out of their slump in the Champions League either. The reactions of coach Patrick Rahmen, goalkeeper Marvin Keller and Sandro Lauper after the bitter 5-0 defeat in Barcelona.

SDA SDA

Rahmen said at the post-match press conference that he wanted to say up front that Barcelona dominated and therefore deserved to win. A fact that is underpinned by the statistics: 616 completed passes were counted for Barcelona, 241 for the visitors from Bern. At times, the game took place exclusively in one half.

That was to be expected. After losing their opening game against Monaco (1:2), Barcelona could not afford to slip up against an opponent like YB - especially not in their own stadium, which was packed with around 45,000 fans. Rahmen had set his players up accordingly defensively. "We had to stand deep and keep the spaces tight," explained the 55-year-old. And this was successful at times. "There weren't that many chances from the game," said Rahmen in an interview with blue Sport.

That's why Rahmen was annoyed about how the goals conceded came about. Barça's top players only had to show their class when they conceded the first goal, followed by three goals from set-pieces and an own goal. "We're not playing well, we can't let that happen," said the YB coach, who was also a little disappointed with his own chances. These were not numerous, but they were high-caliber. Ebrima Colley missed from the best position and Joël Monteiro's shot landed on the edge of the goal.

These were signs of life in attack, which YB desperately need in their current state. After just one win from the first eight rounds of the championship, the team seems unsettled and has now also shown little self-confidence in the first two Champions League rounds. However, Rahmen was combative: "Despite being 3-0 down at the break, the players pushed each other on and fought in solidarity right to the end."

Keller: "At this level, of course, that's quickly punished"

Goalkeeper Marvin Keller, who was preferred to captain David von Ballmoos, also regretted the manner of the defeat: "I think it's a pity that we conceded three standard goals. At this level, of course, that is quickly punished."

The team had already shown weaknesses against Aston Villa in the Champions League opener. "We've already analyzed it," says the 22-year-old. They coped much better with this situation against GC. "Today it was worse again, against a team like Barça, who don't necessarily have the greatest players. We certainly have to work on that to keep up at this level," warned the keeper.

Lacking self-confidence? Lauper: "We don't have to lie about that"

Team-mate Sandro Lauper also imagined the 90 minutes at the Nou Camp to be "very different". "Again, after a Champions League game, we have to say that we're not quick enough with our heads and don't react quickly enough when it comes to set pieces. It's difficult when you get three goals from set pieces against Barcelona."

"There were several differences in class", the midfielder felt on the pitch and noted on blue Sport: "You could just see that." They went into the game with a clear defensive plan and tried to keep the score at 0-0 for as long as possible. "We didn't manage that. And then it simply becomes difficult against a team like that," the 27-year-old summed up. The current crisis in the championship certainly doesn't help, according to Lauper.

"I've experienced it differently in the past. At the weekend, it felt like I won every game. You go into the game with more confidence," says Lauper, adding: "It doesn't make it any easier when you lose to GC three days earlier and then have to go away to Barcelona - we don't have to lie about that." His conclusion: "At the moment it's not enough, both in the Champions League and in the league, we have to realize that."

Winning a point against Barcelona would have been a sensation. In the league, however, the Bernese are now dependent on points. YB have to face Basel on Sunday.

SDA