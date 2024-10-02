Well, a point in Barcelona was not to be expected from the Swiss champions. But the 0:5 was a real thrashing. The YB players' grades after the Barça lesson.
Goal
Marvin Keller
Makes a spectacular save from Yamal just before the break. But still has to fish the ball out of the net five times. He says: "Scoring three goals by default is frustrating."
Defense
Lewin Blum
Not really getting anything going forward. Defensively he is okay, but is also lucky that he is allowed to defend on the weaker Barcelona side.
Defense
Ali Camara
Smiles with Lewandowski before a corner kick in the 51st minute, then loses sight of the Pole and it's already 0:4. Then an own goal to make it 0:5. Not his evening.
Defense
Tanguy Zoukrou
Last season in the French 2nd division, now against Barcelona in the Champions League. Definitely not (yet) the 21-year-old's cup of tea.
Defense
Jaouen Hadjam
Clearly loses the duel against Iñigo Martínez after Pedri's free-kick, making the score 0:3. Occasionally overwhelmed at the back against wonderkid Yamal & Co. But when the Bernese are on the offensive, he is always there.
Midfield
Ebrima Colley
Gets a chance at 0:1, but unfortunately misses. Otherwise hardly seen.
Midfield
Kastriot Imeri
Virtually the only one able to hold his own against the overpowering Spaniards with the ball at his feet from time to time. One of the few good Bernese players in Barcelona.
Midfield
Sandro Lauper
Looks bad against Inigo Martinez at the corner kick in the 51st minute, who then passes to Lewandowski. 0:4. Runs after the ball as usual. "We imagined the 90 minutes to be very different."
Midfield
Joel Monteiro
Defensively negligent, offensively the most conspicuous: First he hits the ball against the crossbar in the 67th minute, then he hits the net in the 92nd minute. But he starts just offside.
Midfield
Filip Ugrinic
No influence on the game, always one step too late. Had to make way for Niasse after just 58 minutes.
Forward
Cedric Itten
Only striker, few touches of the ball. Most of them probably in his own penalty area when defending corner kicks and free kicks.
Substitute players
Defense
Zachary Athekame
Came on for Blum in the 58th minute. The 19-year-old fits seamlessly into the YB fitness unit.
Midfield
Cheikh Niasse
Came on for Ugrinic in the 58th minute. Neither dropped off nor stood out during this half-hour.
Forward
Alan Virginius
Came on for Colley in the 73rd minute. Too short for a rating.
Sturm
Silvère Ganvoula
Came on for Itten in the 73rd minute. Too short for a rating.
Defender
Lukasz Lakomy
Came on for Imeri in the 82nd minute. Too short for a rating.