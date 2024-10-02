  1. Residential Customers
0:5 in Barcelona These are the YB notes on the defeat against Yamal, Lewandowski & Co.

Michael Wegmann

2.10.2024

Well, a point in Barcelona was not to be expected from the Swiss champions. But the 0:5 was a real thrashing. The YB players' grades after the Barça lesson.

02.10.2024, 05:30

02.10.2024, 09:54

Grade:  4.0

Goal

Marvin Keller

Makes a spectacular save from Yamal just before the break. But still has to fish the ball out of the net five times. He says: "Scoring three goals by default is frustrating."

Grade:  3.5

Defense

Lewin Blum

Not really getting anything going forward. Defensively he is okay, but is also lucky that he is allowed to defend on the weaker Barcelona side.

Grade:  2.5

Defense

Ali Camara

Smiles with Lewandowski before a corner kick in the 51st minute, then loses sight of the Pole and it's already 0:4. Then an own goal to make it 0:5. Not his evening.

Grade:  3.0

Defense

Tanguy Zoukrou

Last season in the French 2nd division, now against Barcelona in the Champions League. Definitely not (yet) the 21-year-old's cup of tea.

Grade:  3.0

Defense

Jaouen Hadjam

Clearly loses the duel against Iñigo Martínez after Pedri's free-kick, making the score 0:3. Occasionally overwhelmed at the back against wonderkid Yamal & Co. But when the Bernese are on the offensive, he is always there.

Grade:  3.0

Midfield

Ebrima Colley

Gets a chance at 0:1, but unfortunately misses. Otherwise hardly seen.

Grade:  4.0

Midfield

Kastriot Imeri

Virtually the only one able to hold his own against the overpowering Spaniards with the ball at his feet from time to time. One of the few good Bernese players in Barcelona.

Grade:  3.0

Midfield

Sandro Lauper

Looks bad against Inigo Martinez at the corner kick in the 51st minute, who then passes to Lewandowski. 0:4. Runs after the ball as usual. "We imagined the 90 minutes to be very different."

Grade:  3.5

Midfield

Joel Monteiro

Defensively negligent, offensively the most conspicuous: First he hits the ball against the crossbar in the 67th minute, then he hits the net in the 92nd minute. But he starts just offside.

Grade:  3.0

Midfield

Filip Ugrinic

No influence on the game, always one step too late. Had to make way for Niasse after just 58 minutes.

Grade:  3.5

Forward

Cedric Itten

Only striker, few touches of the ball. Most of them probably in his own penalty area when defending corner kicks and free kicks.

Substitute players

Grade:  3.5

Defense

Zachary Athekame

Came on for Blum in the 58th minute. The 19-year-old fits seamlessly into the YB fitness unit.

Grade:  3.5

Midfield

Cheikh Niasse

Came on for Ugrinic in the 58th minute. Neither dropped off nor stood out during this half-hour.

Grade:  -

Forward

Alan Virginius

Came on for Colley in the 73rd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade:  -

Sturm

Silvère Ganvoula

Came on for Itten in the 73rd minute. Too short for a rating.

Grade:  -

Defender

Lukasz Lakomy

Came on for Imeri in the 82nd minute. Too short for a rating.

