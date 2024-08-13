Guillaume Hoarau was a striker for Young Boys for six years and celebrated great success with the Bernese team. blue Sport asked the YB legend about the current crisis at the Swiss serial champions.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After five Super League games, Young Boys are still waiting for their first win. Only GC has collected fewer points than the Swiss champions.

blue Sport asked YB legend Guillaume Hoarau how he sees the situation and what it will take to get back to winning ways. Show more

Five games, two points, no wins - Young Boys have made a thoroughly unsuccessful start to the new Super League season. "I have no explanation for this," says Guillaume Hoarau in an interview with blue Sport. But the long-serving YB striker knows that every season starts from scratch: "We often talk about cycles. And perhaps YB has reached a decisive point."

The team has changed over the summer, players have come and gone. "It's a new season, new faces, a new project. It takes time, sometimes you forget that," says Hoarau. "In football, you can't just snap your fingers. If there are problems, they don't disappear overnight."

Trust in the club management

However, the YB legend is convinced that they will get back on the right track together. "It's been a long time since we've seen YB in this position. But this is just the beginning of the season, which is very, very long. I know the YB family a bit, they have very capable people at the top of the club. I think that they will find the right words internally and manage to find the trigger."

Alongside the YB fans, Hoarau, who is still rooting for his former club, is also hoping for this. "The teams I played for are close to my heart. That doesn't change my day afterwards, it doesn't change my life," says the 40-year-old. "But I prefer it when YB wins. And we will see YB win again."