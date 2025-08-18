Swiss-born Eman Kospo has decided to play for Bosnia. Imago

Now it's a fact: Eman Kospo, who previously played for the Swiss youth teams, will play for Bosnia in the future. The 18-year-old announced this in an Instagram story.

Swiss-born Eman Kospo played in the Swiss national team's youth teams.

Now the 18-year-old has decided to play for Bosnia in the future. He announced this in an Instagram story.

He has been called up by Bosnia for the upcoming international matches. A bitter blow for Switzerland, as he was considered one of the biggest defensive talents in this country. Show more

Last week, Bosnian media reported that Eman Kospo had submitted an application to FIFA for a change of nation. When asked by blue Sport, the SFA commented on the report as follows: "U-19 national coach Ilija Borenovic is in regular contact with Eman Kospo and is counting on him as an important player in the European Championship qualifiers in the fall. To date, we have never received any signal from the player that a change of nation could be on the cards."

But now the SFA has been caught on the wrong foot. Because on Monday, Kospo posted on his Instagram story what was going on. In a photo showing him in his national team kit and wearing the captain's armband, he wrote: "Thank you so much for everything!" He always gave his all, fought and enjoyed it. But: "I have decided to take a different path", which he finds very difficult. He will never forget his time with the Swiss youth teams.

The 18-year-old was regarded as one of the most promising talents in the Swiss defense. Most recently, he played for Barcelona's youth team before moving to Fiorentina this summer. He has been called up to the Bosnian national team's senior squad for the upcoming international matches.