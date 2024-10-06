Lucerne's homegrown striker Lars Villiger has already proven his class several times this season. But against Lausanne, the striker caused a stir with an embarrassing penalty.

Syl Battistuzzi

Lucerne got off to a horror start at the swissporarena. After 18 minutes, the Central Swiss side were already 2-0 down against Lausanne. But in the 23rd minute, the leaders were given the chance to get back to within one goal - a penalty for coach Mario Frick's team.

Lars Villiger is allowed to take the penalty kick. No wonder, as the 21-year-old is one of the league's shooting stars. The FCL homegrown talent has scored four goals and set up two in the first six games of the season. However, the striker has failed to score in the last two league games against St. Gallen and Basel, so a converted penalty would be the best medicine to regain his scoring form.

Villiger takes a run-up ... and shoots the ball with his left foot directly into the hands of Lausanne goalie Letica. The visibly bizarre movement in particular leaves the spectators wondering. Such an awkward penalty attempt is not something you would expect to see in professional football.

The suspicion immediately arises that the FCL attacker even kicked his penalty with his weaker foot. The initial evidence points to this. Of his four goals so far this season, he has scored two with his right foot and two with his head. In addition, both the Super League and the transfer market website list his right foot as "strong". Villiger also has to come off at half-time. A punishment from Frick for a fit of arrogance?

Lars Villiger shoots a strange penalty. KEYSTONE

Thesis can be refuted

Not at all, as a look at last season shows. Villiger scored six goals in the league - all of them evenly distributed, i.e. three with the left and three with the right. The Swiss U21 international describes himself as ambidextrous. This is important to him, because being unpredictable is crucial for a striker, according to Villiger. FCL coach Frick provides further proof of this when, after the 2:2 draw against Lausanne, he talks about the burden of being the leader and a candidate for the championship title, but does not mention the failed penalty at all.

Last but not least, it is rare, but not unique, for a footballer to be unclear which foot is his strongest. The category of "two-footed players" is certainly headed by Andy Brehme, who shot Germany to the title at the 90 World Cup with his (right-footed) penalty. At the 86 World Cup, he also scored a left-footed penalty. "Harder with the left, more accurate with the right," the now deceased DFB legend once explained.

Holland winger Marc Overmars also dribbled equally well with both feet. Diego Forlán, Aleksandr Hleb, Gianluca Zambrotta, Michael Ballack and Frank Lampard were also confident with both feet. Ex-Nati star Tranquillo Barnetta could also be deployed on both the left and right wing thanks to his two-footedness. The current generation includes Lazio's Pedro and PSG star Ousmane Dembélé.

Lars Villiger is therefore in good company - despite the failed penalty. His boss Frick has identified another weakness in the 1.90-metre attacker, who counts Haaland and Kane among his role models, anyway - heading, which he is practising diligently this year with the header pendulum.