Thomas Müller is ending his career in the national football team. After the European Championship exit against Spain, the Munich native draws a line under his career. But things continue at the club.

World champion and fan favorite Thomas Müller is calling it a day with the German national football team. The 34-year-old announced his decision in a video posted on social media. "After 131 international matches and 45 goals, I'm saying goodbye to the German eagle today," Müller said in the video. Müller had already announced a meeting with German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann after the quarter-final exit at the European Championship on home soil against Spain. The German newspaper "Bild" recently reported on Müller's decision.

"It all started here in Pähl on this sports field. My huge enthusiasm for football. When I was allowed to play my first international match for the German national team over 14 years ago, I would never have dreamed of all this, great victories and bitter defeats," Müller said in his video: "Sometimes devastated to then get back up again. Competing against the best players in the world, alongside fantastic teammates with whom I've experienced so many unforgettable moments."

Third most caps after Matthäus and Klose

Müller has played 131 times for Germany since his debut in March 2010 in a World Cup test against Argentina (0:1) in his native Munich. Only record holders Lothar Matthäus (150) and Miroslav Klose (137) have made more appearances for the DFB squad. However, the 2014 world champion will fulfill his contract with FC Bayern Munich, which runs until 2025, as the newspaper "Bild" recently reported.

"It has always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together," said Müller. He thanked "all the fans and all the members of the national team." In future, he will also be rooting for the DFB team as a fan from the stands, said Müller.

Ten World Cup goals, no European Championship goals

Before his debut, Diego Maradona thought he was a ball boy as a guest coach. A few months later, Müller sent Argentina and Maradona home with a goal in a 4-0 win in the World Cup quarter-final in Cape Town. With five goals, the then 20-year-old became the top scorer in South Africa. Four years later, Müller scored five times again at the World Cup - his major contribution to the triumph in Brazil.

Curious: Müller was denied a goal at the European Championships. He played at continental championships in 2012, 2016, 2021 and 2024. The Munich player no longer played a leading role at the home tournament.

