After 12 years and almost 5,000 days, Xherdan Shaqiri is returning to FC Basel. But when will the 32-year-old make his first appearance in an FCB shirt and how much money will he forgo for his return?

On Friday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m., FC Basel dropped the transfer bombshell and announced the return of Xherdan Shaqiri to the Super League. After 12 years abroad, where he played for Bayern, Inter, Stoke City, Liverpool, Lyon and Chicago Fire in succession, the magic dwarf is returning to FC Basel, where he once launched his career.

"It fills me with pride and I'm delighted that I can return to FCB in my home country today," says Shaqiri, who is clearly very keen to take this step. FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki underlines this: "The signing was only possible - also financially - because FCB, but above all Xherdan himself, absolutely wanted this return."

How much does the returnee earn?

According to information from "CH Media", the 125-time international earns around CHF 1.7 million gross per year at the club close to his heart. This would make Shaqiri the undisputed top earner in the team. At the same time, however, the returnee is making huge sacrifices, as he still had an annual salary of around 7 million at Chicago.

Most recently, Shaqiri, who is keen to move, is said to have demanded around 3 million for his signature. He seems to have made additional concessions to FCB. "It's great that he gave up money, that he didn't look at it, but listened to his heart," said Andreas Böni, editor-in-chief at blue Sport (in the video above).

When will Shaqiri show himself to the fans for the first time?

Basel face Subingen in the Swiss Cup on Saturday. Xherdan Shaqiri will not yet be involved in the game. Instead, fans will have their first opportunity to marvel at their favorite next Monday. The club is planning an official fan reception.

From 6.30 pm, Shaqiri will speak to the fans "from the balcony of the FCB office on the platform in front of Sector D". There will then be an opportunity for supporters to take selfies and sign autographs before a media conference on Tuesday.

When will Shaqiri make his first appearance?

The returnee is expected to start training on Tuesday and take to the pitch with his team-mates for the first time. On Sunday, August 25, Shaqiri may then make his first competitive appearance since his return - in a home match against Yverdon.