How does the Nations League work? What influence does it have on the World Cup qualifiers? What prospects does the national team have? And where can their games be seen? Questions and answers ahead of the opener against Denmark on Thursday.

How does the Nations League work?

The 54 participating nations are divided into four leagues in the group phase, which runs until mid-November. League A is the strongest, League D the weakest. Previously, the top four teams in League A went through to the Final Four, where the tournament winner was determined.

Now the runners-up in League A also have a chance of winning the title. In a quarter-final with back-and-forth matches in March, the first and second-placed teams in the group will battle it out to determine which four teams will ultimately be allowed to take part in the final round in June.

The relegation rules have also been modified. Previously, only the teams finishing last in their group were relegated down a league. In future, third-placed teams will also have to play a second-placed team from the lower division and could still be relegated. These relegation matches will also take place in March and offer another chance for the outsiders.

Does the Nations League influence World Cup qualification?

16 starting places for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada will go to Europe. The twelve group winners of the European qualifying phase, which is still to be drawn and begins in March 2025, will reach the final round directly. The four remaining places will be awarded in play-offs. The twelve runners-up from the qualifying group and the four best group winners from the Nations League will compete in these play-offs, provided they did not finish in the top two in their qualifying group. The play-offs consist of two knockout rounds.

Who are the favorites?

The three tournament winners so far - Spain, France and Portugal - are certainly to be reckoned with again. Germany and the Netherlands are also among the favorites.

Who are Switzerland's opponents?

Switzerland will face Denmark, Spain and Serbia in Group 4 of League A. Unsurprisingly, defending champions and European champions Spain are the group favorites. After the first two games this week in Denmark (Thursday, 8.45 p.m.) and against Spain (Sunday, 8.45 p.m.), Switzerland will continue in mid-October with the game in Serbia and the home game against Denmark. The national team will conclude the group stage in mid-November with a home game against the Serbs and an away game in Spain.

