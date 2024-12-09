Xherdan Shaqiri, Dereck Kutesa and Renato Steffen are key players for their teams. Keystone

The question of the best team is almost impossible to answer, as the league is more evenly matched than ever in December. But who is their best player? Kutesa? Shaqiri? Steffen? Sanches? Or someone else? blue Sport presents 11 players to choose from. Who are you voting for?

17 rounds have been played and the Super League leader changes from matchday to matchday. The question of the best team is harder to answer than it has been for a long time.

But what about the question of the best, the most important player? blue Sport has put together a selection. The voting is at the end.

St. Gallen Lukas Görtler (30)

The German has long been the great figure of integration at FC St. Gallen - captain, leader, head of character. The midfielder always goes full throttle, always leads the way and takes responsibility. Görtler is also efficient: 4 goals and 2 assists so far. The most important St. Gallen player, no question.

Zurich Antonio Marchesano (33)

Sly player with a fine foot, lots of freedom and intelligent running. Take him out of the game? Virtually impossible. He scored four times in the first 10 rounds. Until his injury, FCZ averaged 2.1 points per game, since then 0.85 points. Kind of says everything about his class.

Lausanne Alvyn Sanches (21)

21 years old, born in France, Portuguese-Swiss dual citizen, 1.83 meters tall. Fast, clever, refined, tricky and high-scoring. One of the now rare street footballers, yet serious and reliable at the back. He makes football look so easy. 5 goals, 3 assists so far. Probably the most elegant footballer in the league and can only be stopped with fouls. Stopped 38 times for fouls, a league record. He also tops the rankings for tackles won (126) and tackles made (27).

Basel Xherdan Shaqiri (33)

There is no other left foot like his in Switzerland. After a short start-up period, he has adapted to his teammates and they to him. With 5 goals and 8 assists, he is the player with the most scoring points in the Super League. Undoubtedly brilliant with the ball at his feet, Shaq has room for improvement in the statistics against the ball - a successful tackle so far.

Lugano Renato Steffen (33)

A spectacle player, a difference maker, a head of character - also in front of the microphone. Steffen polarizes, Steffen entertains. Steffen stands out. Poisonous and bilious like Görtler. Pushes non-stop and demands a lot from his teammates and himself. And Steffen delivers: 7 goals, 3 assists. He also impresses on the European stage with Lugano. Nominated as the 2024 Super League Player of the Year, which will be awarded at the Swiss Football Night on January 13.

Servette Dereck Kutesa (26)

10 goals so far, making him the top scorer. Whirlwind with a rocket start, also sprinted into the national team in recent weeks. With 60 the most shots on goal in the league, also the most shots on goal with 31. With so much urge to score, the assists aren't quite there yet: not a single one in 1298 league minutes. Like Steffen, nominated by the league for the Super League Player of the Year.

Basel Dominik Schmid (26)

His profession? Left-back at FCB. But Schmid not only prevents goals, he also scores them and sets them up. 6 goals so far, making him the most dangerous defender in the league. When it comes to attitude and commitment, the FCB captain is a force to be reckoned with anyway.

YB Filip Ugrinic (25)

The heart of YB. The engine of the Bernese midfield, even if the machinery is no longer running as smoothly as in recent years. Technically adept and robust, he also takes dangerous corners and free kicks. Also nominated for the "Super League Player 2024"

Sion Numa Lavanchy (31)

Mr. Reliable, Mr. Conscientious, also the Duracell bunny on the touchline: up and down, up and down. Also the league's endurance runner - regularly has the most kilometers on his speedometer. And is one of only two outfield players to have played every single minute in the league so far.

Lugano Ignacio Aliseda (24)

The Argentinian may only be 168 centimetres tall, but he is a big player on the pitch. He can play in all positions up front, is ambidextrous, has instinct, a feel for the ball, timing and efficiency. Top everywhere. 9 goals in 773 league minutes, which means more than one goal per game. More efficient than him? No one. Still his big weakness: his susceptibility to injury.

Lucerne Thibault Klidje (23)

The fast, lively Togolese has really arrived in the Super League this season. At just 170 centimetres tall, he has really come into his own: with 7 goals and 2 assists, he is Lucerne's most dangerous player. Together with Steffen, he is the second-best scorer in the league. He also has impressive speed and agility.