blue Sport expert Carlos Varela, who played for YB between 2005 and 2009, wishes his former club attractive opponents: "Dortmund would be a dream, a yellow and black derby. And Real Madrid. Who wouldn't want to play against Real? The fans and players would never forget that."

Top clubs are also waiting in pot 2. And Varela hopes that the Bernese can compete with the best. "Leverkusen, Arsenal, Atlético ... I would like to see YB against these teams." From pots 3 and 4, the blue Sport expert prefers beatable opponents. After all, YB should also pick up a point or two for Switzerland. Varela: "You don't want to be a laughing stock in the Champions League."

The ex-YB professional would prefer to avoid French teams such as Lille or Brest. He would prefer opponents like Red Star Belgrade or Dinamo Zagreb. "But at home", adds Varela, "then that's doable for YB". Sturm Graz and Slovan Bratislava are also beatable.