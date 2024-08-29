In the new Champions League mode, there are no longer groups, but a league with 36 teams. Each team now plays against eight different opponents. Who will YB face? Here you can follow the draw live in the stream and ticker from 6.00 pm.
Varela wishes Dortmund and Real for YB
blue Sport expert Carlos Varela, who played for YB between 2005 and 2009, wishes his former club attractive opponents: "Dortmund would be a dream, a yellow and black derby. And Real Madrid. Who wouldn't want to play against Real? The fans and players would never forget that."
Top clubs are also waiting in pot 2. And Varela hopes that the Bernese can compete with the best. "Leverkusen, Arsenal, Atlético ... I would like to see YB against these teams." From pots 3 and 4, the blue Sport expert prefers beatable opponents. After all, YB should also pick up a point or two for Switzerland. Varela: "You don't want to be a laughing stock in the Champions League."
The ex-YB professional would prefer to avoid French teams such as Lille or Brest. He would prefer opponents like Red Star Belgrade or Dinamo Zagreb. "But at home", adds Varela, "then that's doable for YB". Sturm Graz and Slovan Bratislava are also beatable.
YB is drawn from pot 3
Each team will play two teams in each pot. The UEFA coefficient and thus the performance of the teams in recent years is decisive for the division of the four pots. As a restriction: matches between league rivals are still excluded, and a team will not play against several teams from the same country.
The Champions League draw pots
- Pot 1: Real Madrid, Manchester City, FC Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool FC, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, FC Barcelona
- Pot 2: Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta Bergamo, Juventus Turin, Benfica Lisbon, FC Arsenal, FC Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan
- Pot 3: Feyenoord Rotterdam, Sporting Lisbon, PSV Eindhoven, Celtic Glasgow, FC Salzburg, BSC Young Boys, Dinamo Zagreb, Lille OSC, Red Star Belgrade
- Pot 4: VfB Stuttgart, AS Monaco, Aston Villa, FC Bologna, FC Girona, Sturm Graz, Stade Brest, Sparta Prague, Slovan Bratislava
Hello ...
and welcome to the draw for the league phase of the Champions League, which is being conducted by computer for the first time in Monaco. The classic draw with the lottery balls is no longer possible with the new mode. Over 900 balls and 36 pots would be required. For this reason, software takes over the difficult part of the draw. The teams drawn are assigned their opponents by the computer.
How the new Champions League mode works
- 36 teams are part of the new Champions League mode.
- In a so-called league phase, consisting of eight matches per team, all 36 clubs are listed in a table.
- The eight matches in the league phase are played against different opponents. The teams are divided into pots beforehand. Each team has to play against two teams per pot.
- The top 8 teams from the league phase advance to the round of 16.
- The remaining places in the round of 16 are awarded in knockout playoffs. A team ranked 9th to 16th will face a team ranked 17th to 24th, with a first and second leg deciding who progresses.
- The losers of the knockout playoffs and clubs ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated from the Champions League. There is no ticket for the Europa League.
- From the round of 16 onwards, the familiar tournament format is used. First and second legs between two teams up to and including the semi-finals. The Champions League winner will be crowned in a final match.
Champions YB are the only Swiss team taking part. The team from Bern beat Galatasaray Istanbul in the play-offs, winning both the first leg (3:2) and the second leg (1:0).
