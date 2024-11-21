Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp (l) celebrates after her goal to make it 1:0. Picture: Keystone

Wolfsburg celebrate a 5-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League and draw level on points with AS Roma, the employers of Alayah Pilgrim and Eseosa Aigbogun. Roma lost 4-1 to Lyon and therefore have a worse goal difference than the Germans.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alexandra Popp, who has retired from the German national team, leads Wolfsburg to a 5-0 win over Galatasaray Istanbul with three goals and two assists.

Meanwhile, AS Roma, the club of Alayah Pilgrim and Eseosa Aigbogun, lost their Champions League clash against Lyon 1:4, with the two Nati players missing out. While Aigbogun is on the bench, Pilgrim is missing through injury.

The remaining four games of the 4th round are scheduled for Thursday. Several Swiss players could also be involved.

VfL Wolfsburg's female footballers still have a chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Bundesliga club defeated Turkish club Galatasaray Istanbul 5:0. In the 100th Champions League match in the history of the German runners-up, former DFB captain Alexandra Popp scored three goals (3rd, 15th and 88th minute) and contributed two assists to goals by Janina Minge (31st) and Lena Lattwein (90th + 6th) in front of 2536 fans at the AOK Stadium.

It was VfL's second win in their fourth group game after the easy 5-0 victory in the first leg in Istanbul, making them the third team after Olympique Lyon and FC Arsenal from London to break the 100-game mark.

For Wolfsburg, who have not been spoiled by success in the Champions League so far, the match against the Turks is of particular importance. In their first two games, coach Tommy Stroot's team were beaten by Lyon (0:2) and Rome (0:1).

Lyon dismantles AS Roma

Meanwhile, AS Roma lost 4-1 away from home to Olympique Lyon, another disappointment for Alayah Pilgrim after she was not called up for the upcoming international matches against Germany (November 29 at Letzigrund) and England (December 3 in Sheffield) due to a lack of match practice.

Pilgrim is not to blame for the clear defeat, however, as the 21-year-old was last in the squad on November 3, since when she has been slowed down by an ankle injury. Eseosa Aigbogun, who made her comeback at the beginning of November after a month-long injury break (cruciate ligament rupture), is on the bench.

Plenty of Swiss power on Wednesday

The teams in Groups C and D will be in action on Wednesday, including several Swiss players. Lia Wälti's Arsenal welcome Juventus Turin with the two internationals Viola Calligaris and Alisha Lehmann.

Smilla Vallotto and Hammarby take on Manchester City at home, while Sydney Schertenleib's Barcelona face St. Pölten away. The Austrians lost the first leg 7-0 a week ago, but perhaps Switzerland's Ella Touon, who returned from injury at the weekend, can provide more defensive stability. However, a point against Barcelona would be a sensation.

