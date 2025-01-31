  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Records are tumbling Women's football in Germany is becoming increasingly popular - but there is still a lot to do

dpa

31.1.2025 - 20:37

The women's Bundesliga is setting new records.
The women's Bundesliga is setting new records.
dpa

The season report shows: Women's football is becoming more and more popular. The financial figures are rising, more and more fans are coming. But there is still a lot to do.

DPA

31.01.2025, 20:37

31.01.2025, 20:38

The women's national football league continues to expand. In the 2023/2024 season, records were set in terms of finances, reach and spectator numbers, according to the German Football Association's (DFB) season report. Nevertheless, women's football remains a loss-making business for the time being, as the bottom line per club is a negative seasonal result of around €1.9 million on average.

However, the negative results are seen as an investment in women's football, with long-term goals such as image gains and marketing benefits, according to the report. The increase in the Bundesliga from twelve to 14 teams from the coming season should also contribute to this.

First million-dollar transfer. Naomi Girma is the most expensive female footballer in the world

First million-dollar transferNaomi Girma is the most expensive female footballer in the world

"This is an additional investment if the cake has to be shared by more clubs. But it was also a clear statement from the clubs that we want this because it is seen as added value in the medium-term development," said Manuel Hartmann, Managing Director of Match Operations at DFB GmbH & Co. KG.

According to the report, the twelve Bundesliga clubs together took in more than €31 million thanks to increased income from advertising and sponsorship as well as additional income from the Champions League - more than ever before. Average revenue has doubled over the past three seasons to €2.65 million per league member.

More and more people want to watch women's football

Women's football is also becoming increasingly popular with fans. A total of 379,653 spectators came to the stadiums on the 22 match days of the first division. The previous record was 359,404 fans in the previous season. An average of 2,876 spectators attended each match, meaning that the average match revenue per club also rose to a record 370,000 euros.

Mercenary check. Fölmli with a dream goal on her comeback ++ Terchoun shines as match winner ++ Piubel ice-cold

Mercenary checkFölmli with a dream goal on her comeback ++ Terchoun shines as match winner ++ Piubel ice-cold

Free-TV viewing figures also increased. The 31 free-to-air matches were watched by an average of 390,000 viewers (previous season: 240,000), an increase of 62%. The top reach was again achieved in the top match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich on match day 17 with 2.04 million viewers on ARD.

The fact that clubs are investing more and more in women's and girls' football and thus further improving the sporting conditions for the players is also shown by the significant increase in basic monthly salaries to an average of around EUR 4,000. "More and more players are managing to make a living from football," said Hartmann. Nevertheless, it is also immensely important to prepare for the time after their career.

This might also interest you

More from this section

Top game against Leverkusen. Reuteler leads Frankfurt to victory with goal and assist

Top game against LeverkusenReuteler leads Frankfurt to victory with goal and assist

Challenge League on stream. Wil shocks Xamax just before the break

Challenge League on streamWil shocks Xamax just before the break

Belgian talent factory. U20 international Marc Giger moves from Schaffhausen to Saint-Gilloise

Belgian talent factoryU20 international Marc Giger moves from Schaffhausen to Saint-Gilloise

Until the end of the season. Comas joins Eibar on loan from Basel

Until the end of the seasonComas joins Eibar on loan from Basel

Alain Sutter's gift of life.

Alain Sutter's gift of life"The panic fear of death as a 5-year-old triggered my development"