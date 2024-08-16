FC Basel is upgrading and bringing back a fan favorite. Twelve years after his departure, Xherdan Shaqiri is now wearing the red and blue kit again.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri returns to FC Basel.

Shaqiri started his professional career at FCB in 2009. In three years, he won three league titles and two Cups.

He is really looking forward to his new role, says the Swiss national team star, who has signed for three years until summer 2027. Show more

Shaqiri signed his first professional contract with FC Basel in 2009 at the age of 17 for three years. More than 15 years later, the circle has come full circle: Shaqiri has once again signed a three-year contract with the club on the banks of the Rhine. The return to his "heart club" comes after twelve years abroad and a successful national team career.

It fills him with pride and he is delighted to be returning to his home country, Shaqiri was quoted as saying in a statement from the club. "I have been deeply connected to the club and the region since my childhood. Now I want to attack again with FCB and I can hardly wait to see our fans at the Joggeli again."

Via Basel to top European clubs

Shaqiri played 130 competitive matches in three years for FC Basel. He scored 23 goals, set up 27 more and celebrated three league titles and two cup victories. His performances quickly earned him the nickname "Shaq-Attack" and not only caught the attention of then national team coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, but also the best clubs in the world. In 2012, Shaqiri moved to German record champions Bayern Munich, with whom he won the Champions League the following year.

After spells at Inter Milan and Stoke City, Shaqiri also triumphed in the top flight with Liverpool. However, as in Munich, he was only a sporadic regular for the Reds. In Lyon and most recently at Chicago Fire, Shaqiri was also unable to consistently meet the high expectations.

Shaqiri openly stated during the European Championship in Germany in the summer that he was no longer happy with the Americans. The termination of his contract two days ago therefore came as no surprise. This paved the way for another transfer.

Financial challenge

Xherdan Shaqiri returns to FC Basel. imago

It was unclear where Shaqiri, who retired after the European Championship and a total of 125 appearances as an international, would be drawn to. There were reports of interest from Greece and Turkey. Of course, a return to Basel was also on the cards, but many suspected that the financial resources there would not be sufficient to meet Shaqiri's demands.

"The signing was only possible - also financially - because FCB, but above all Xherdan himself, absolutely wanted this return," says sporting director Daniel Stucki. The club is likely to have reinvested a large part of the transfer income, but Shaqiri has also accepted a loss of salary.

Meanwhile, the goal is clear: with Shaqiri, FC Basel wants to regain its former strength after some difficult years. He will train with the team for the first time on Tuesday.