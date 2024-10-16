Switzerland finally pick up their first point in their fourth Nations League match. The 2:2 draw against Denmark can give the Nati courage in the final spurt. But victories are urgently needed in November. Murat Yakin knows that too.

Jan Arnet

Only one point after four games. Three points behind third place and the safety zone. The threat of relegation from the Nations League looms. But how bad would relegation to League B actually be? Interesting opponents could be waiting there too. England, Austria and Turkey, among others, are currently in League B.

Murat Yakin and his players are not in a crisis mood even after the 2-2 draw against Denmark, their fifth winless game in a row. But Yakin made it clear at the media conference after the game: "I would be extremely annoyed. Because I've never been relegated in my career. Neither as a player nor as a coach. That would be very negative, and I don't think the players would like it either."

However, the match against Denmark would give the team courage. "We showed with today's game that we are still in the race and have it in our own hands," Yakin continued.

In November, Switzerland will face Serbia at home and then Spain away. If relegation can no longer be averted, the SFA will also face financial losses. But that is not the main problem, says national team director Pierluigi Tami: "It has always been very important for us to be in League A so that we can compete with the best teams in Europe."

