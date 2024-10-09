Cheikh Niasse was apparently driving without a license. KEYSTONE

YB midfielder Cheikh Niasse was allegedly caught driving without a license. He must now pay a fine of 18,000 Swiss francs. This is reported by "20 Minuten".

Tobias Benz

It's not the first time the 24-year-old has fallen foul of the law. Show more

According to a report in "20 Minuten", YB midfielder Cheikh Niasse was caught driving last April, even though he had already had his driver's license revoked.

As a result, the 24-year-old now has to pay a fine of around CHF 18,000 for violating the Road Traffic Act. According to the newspaper, Niasse had already been caught driving in February 2023 despite having his license revoked. He had also already been found guilty of speeding.

Also explosive: according to the report, in 2022 he dressed up as a bank robber from the TV series "House of Money" and aimed a "real-looking" toy gun at passers-by. A woman thought it was a real gun and reported the YB professional to the police.

A conditional fine of CHF 13,440 was imposed for threatening and violating the Weapons Act.

