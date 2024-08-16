  1. Residential Customers
New signing as match-winner Zirkzee saves Manchester United victory in Premier League opener

dpa

16.8.2024 - 23:59

Joshua Zirkzee is the match-winner for Manchester United at Old Trafford.
IMAGO/PA Images

Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag uses three former FC Bayern Munich players in the Premier League season opener against FC Fulham. One even turned out to be the match-winner.

16.8.2024 - 23:59

Former Bayern Munich professional Joshua Zirkzee has saved Manchester United from a first disappointment in the new Premier League football season. In his first game for United, the 23-year-old Dutchman scored the decisive goal in the 87th minute to secure a deserved 1:0 (0:0) against FC Fulham. Before that, the outstanding Bernd Leno in the visitors' goal had prevented Manchester from taking an earlier lead. National team defender Kevin Mbabu was not in the Fulham squad.

Nati trio. This is how much the top stars in the Premier League and Akanji, Schär and Mbabu earn

Nati trioThis is how much the top stars in the Premier League and Akanji, Schär and Mbabu earn

For United, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, who were transferred from FC Bayern Munich just a few days ago, made their debuts, as did Zirkzee. Mazraoui was in the starting eleven, while de Ligt and his compatriot Zirkzee came on in the second half. The striker moved to Manchester from FC Bologna before the season. Ex-Dortmund player Jadon Sancho was not even considered for the squad by Manchester coach Erik ten Hag.

