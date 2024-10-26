Wendy Holdener is back in the Ski World Cup. KEYSTONE

Wendy Holdener is back. In the first race since the death of her brother Kevin, the 31-year-old finishes 25th. Afterwards, she talks about the emotional rollercoaster ride in Sölden.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wendy Holdener finishes 25th in her first race since the death of her brother.

The Swiss racer says that she read through many messages from Kevin on WhatsApp before the race.

Team-mate Gisin is proud of Holdener and praises the 31-year-old for her "incredible" performance. Show more

Wendy Holdener finishes 25th in the giant slalom in Sölden on her comeback from injury. However, it was not only Holdener's return from injury, but also the first race without her brother and manager Kevin, who died of cancer on February 22, 2024.

The Swiss racer said after the race: "It actually went quite well emotionally. I may have strayed once or twice and had to make sure I didn't shed a tear. Otherwise I was actually able to concentrate."

Holdener explains: "Kevin would also have wanted me to carry on. I'm sure he would have seen the good, but he also knew that there was more in it. I read his messages from the last two years on WhatsApp yesterday. He wished me luck."

Gisin proud of Holdener's "incredible" performance

Michelle Gisin, who finished 18th herself in the giant slalom in Sölden, is impressed by her team-mate's comeback. "What Wendy has achieved today is huge. Coming back from an injury is one part, but what she has gone through..."

You could tell that it wasn't easy for Holdener, says Gisin. "It's incredibly tough. It takes so much energy and so many emotions come up. She did incredibly well."

The 30-year-old wants to support her team-mate mentally in the upcoming races. "We've known each other for such an incredibly long time. I'm always there when she needs me," says Gisin. "She knows that too."

Next up for the women is the slalom in Levi on November 16.

