Luke Littler is world champion. sda

The World Darts Championship has a winner: 17-year-old Luke Littler wins the final against three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen. This makes him the youngest world champion in history.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luke Littler is world darts champion.

The 17-year-old Englishman wins the final against three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen. Show more

Luke Littler is the youngest world champion in darts history. The 17-year-old Englishman wins the final in London in the evening with a clear 7:3 against Michael van Gerwen and thus replaces the Dutchman as the youngest champion at the World Championship. In addition to the Sid Waddell Trophy, which weighs around 23 kilograms, the teenager receives the equivalent of around 600,000 euros in prize money. He takes second place in the world rankings.

Exactly one year after losing the final of his World Championship debut (4:7 to Luke Humphries), Littler crowns an incredible season. The Nuke, as Littler is known, has risen to become one of the most famous sportsmen in Great Britain in the space of a year and has brought excellent viewing figures for the TV broadcasters.

Van Gerwen, on the other hand, missed out on his fourth World Championship title after 2014, 2017 and 2019. The 35-year-old has already lost a total of four finals at the world's biggest tournament. As of Saturday, he will occupy third place in the rankings behind the two Englishmen Humphries and Littler.