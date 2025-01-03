  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Demonstration of power in the final Luke Littler crowned world darts champion at the age of 17

Linus Hämmerli

3.1.2025

Luke Littler is world champion.
Luke Littler is world champion.
sda

The World Darts Championship has a winner: 17-year-old Luke Littler wins the final against three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen. This makes him the youngest world champion in history.

03.01.2025, 22:53

03.01.2025, 23:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Luke Littler is world darts champion.
  • The 17-year-old Englishman wins the final against three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.
Show more

Luke Littler is the youngest world champion in darts history. The 17-year-old Englishman wins the final in London in the evening with a clear 7:3 against Michael van Gerwen and thus replaces the Dutchman as the youngest champion at the World Championship. In addition to the Sid Waddell Trophy, which weighs around 23 kilograms, the teenager receives the equivalent of around 600,000 euros in prize money. He takes second place in the world rankings.

Exactly one year after losing the final of his World Championship debut (4:7 to Luke Humphries), Littler crowns an incredible season. The Nuke, as Littler is known, has risen to become one of the most famous sportsmen in Great Britain in the space of a year and has brought excellent viewing figures for the TV broadcasters.

Van Gerwen, on the other hand, missed out on his fourth World Championship title after 2014, 2017 and 2019. The 35-year-old has already lost a total of four finals at the world's biggest tournament. As of Saturday, he will occupy third place in the rankings behind the two Englishmen Humphries and Littler.

More sport

National League. Fribourg defeats ZSC ++ Davos loses to Ajoie

National LeagueFribourg defeats ZSC ++ Davos loses to Ajoie

Victory on the 2026 Olympic course. Nadine Fähndrich's fifth World Cup victory

Victory on the 2026 Olympic courseNadine Fähndrich's fifth World Cup victory

World Championship dream final against van Gerwen. Will sensation Luke Littler (17) be crowned king of darts today?

World Championship dream final against van GerwenWill sensation Luke Littler (17) be crowned king of darts today?

3rd place in qualifying. Gregor Deschwanden also wants to finish on the podium in Innsbruck

3rd place in qualifyingGregor Deschwanden also wants to finish on the podium in Innsbruck

Disgrace in Brisbane. Djokovic fails in the quarter-finals against world number 293

Disgrace in BrisbaneDjokovic fails in the quarter-finals against world number 293