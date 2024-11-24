Loïc Meillard started to catch up in the 2nd run. KEYSTONE

Loïc Meillard and Daniel Yule set off on a race to catch up in the 2nd run of the slalom in Gurgl. The fact that they made up places is due to Meillard's experience and Yule's change of equipment.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Loïc Meillard and Daniel Yule make up places in the 2nd run of the slalom in Gurgl. Tanguy Nef loses 13 places.

Meillard is satisfied with his 2nd run, as is Yule. "A step in the right direction," says Meillard.

The slalom slope in Gurgl was a challenge for the top athletes, including the day's winner Clement Noël. It was a battle. Show more

In the second slalom of the season, the great Swiss magic failed to materialize. The men in the red suits struggled on the technically demanding slope in Gurgl - especially in the first run.

Tanguy Nef, in ninth place, is the best Swiss after the first run. However, he lost a lot of time in the 2nd run and slipped down to 22nd place. "I couldn't find the turn. It was a long way down to the finish," says Nef on "SRF" after the race. Even the race in Levi wasn't that good, "but I'm still up there with points now".

Meillard and Yule with improved performance

Loïc Meillard also scored points. The man who came third in Levi made up nine places with his second run and was the best Swiss skier in 5th place. "I felt much better than in the first run," said Meillard on "SRF". His routine is now helping him to make up ground like this. After the race, he says: "Today was a step in the right direction."

Daniel Yule is also satisfied with his 2nd run. After describing his first run as "not good", he made a change of equipment. He switched to last year's setup - with success. "I had a better feeling. I was able to build up speed and power in my turns," said Yule on "SRF", adding: "I liked the setup better this way." Yule fights his way up from 21st place to 13th.

Noël: "Was unsure whether it would be enough for the win"

And fighting is the key word: the slalom slope in Gurgl is a tough one. Day winner Clement Noël says: "It was a real battle. The conditions were challenging." During the second run, he was unsure whether his run would be enough to win - and it was. He is now "more than happy" to stand on the podium in Gurgl.