Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré are looking for eleven more tickets for their quarter-final match. KEYSTONE

The beach volleyball players are apparently finding it difficult to organize tickets for friends and family for their own match. The duos can buy two tickets. Esmée Böbner launches an appeal for tickets on social media.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré are looking for eleven more tickets for their quarter-final duel. Böbner has made an appeal on Instagram.

The duos can purchase a maximum of two tickets each at a price of 175 euros. "Not even my family can get free tickets," says Böbner.

Her concrete counter-proposal: a contingent of 20 seats per team - in a stadium with 14,000 seats. Show more

The Swiss beach volleyball duos Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré and Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner are in the quarter-finals at the Olympic Games. A whole nation is looking forward to Paris, and of course friends and family want to cheer on the Swiss in the impressive arena at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

But the ticket contingent for the beach volleyball players is tiny. The athletes can officially purchase a maximum of two tickets for their matches from the organizers - at a price of 175 euros per ticket.

Esmée Böbner is looking for tickets for her own match on social media. screenshot/instagram@esmeeboebner

"The crazy part of the Olympics: Not even my family gets free tickets," Böbner writes in an Instagram story and immediately makes an appeal for tickets. "We need eleven tickets for Esmée/Zoé evening game." Any offer is welcome.

Böbner also shares a counter-proposal on social media. "Give the athletes 20 seats per team. That's all we're asking for in a stadium with 14,000 seats."

Big rush for tickets

Tickets for the beach volleyball matches can be purchased via the official advance sales. However, the rush is so great that the chances of going away empty-handed are intact.

On Tuesday evening, Böbner/Vergé-Dépré will battle against the Australian duo del Solar/Clancy for a place in the semi-finals. Hüberli/Brunner will do the same against Cheng/Hughes from the USA on the same evening.

