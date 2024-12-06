Bencic returns to the Grand Slam stage at the Australian Open after the birth of her daughter. KEYSTONE

Now that the registration deadline has passed, it is clear that only one Swiss woman and one Swiss man are guaranteed a place at the Australian Open.

SDA

Only two Swiss made it directly into the main draw of the Australian Open next January - and only thanks to protected rankings. In the women's draw, this is Belinda Bencic (WTA 913, protected 15), in the men's draw Dominic Stricker (ATP 301, protected 94).

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 161) can hope for a wild card as the 2014 champion. For Viktorija Golubic (WTA 109), who advanced to the third round in Melbourne for the first time this year, eleven players ranked ahead of her would have to withdraw in order to avoid having to qualify.

Next year's first Grand Slam tournament will take place from January 12 to 26.

More sports videos

SDA