The beach volleyball duo Hüberli/Brunner are in the Olympic semi-finals. Nina Brunner shines in the quarter-finals with a heroic foot defense and is celebrated not only by SRF commentator Sascha Ruefer.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland can hope for an Olympic medal in beach volleyball. Hüberli/Brunner are in the semi-finals.

One rally in the quarter-final against Cheng/Hughes (USA) will be remembered in particular: Nina Brunner saves a ball with her foot and wins the point in the end.

The TV commentators are beside themselves with excitement after the incredible save. Show more

The first set of the beach volleyball quarter-final between the Swiss duo Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner and the Americans Kelly Cheng/Sara Hughes is underway. At 16:14 in Switzerland's favor, Hüberli is serving. The Americans prepare their attack, which Cheng finishes off with a smash.

Cheng is about to turn away to celebrate, but Brunner doesn't do the math, extending her leg and getting her foot to the ball. Hüberli finally gets the ball over the net and in the end it is again Brunner who puts the ball into the opponent's box with a clever deflection.

The stadium goes wild, the crowd gives her a standing ovation - and SRF commentator Sascha Ruefer can't believe it: "What a point! The footballer Nina Brunner!" Ruefer jokes that Brunner may now have caught the attention of one or two football clubs. "The transfer window is still open in the Super League."

"What a ball!"

The German Eurosport commentator is also completely beside himself after Brunner's incredible save: "No, no, no! Ou! What a ball! Nina Brunner with the play of the tournament! Clip it, post it on social media, that's the play of the tournament."

"Nina Brunner mit dem Play des Tuniers!" 🤯🤯🤯 Für diese Fußabwehr gibt es echt kein anderes Wort als: Episch! #olympics #paris2024 pic.twitter.com/rKzDaNT9br — Eurosport DE (@Eurosport_DE) August 6, 2024

The Swiss women took the set a little later and ultimately also won the game 21:18, 21:19. Hüberli/Brunner are now in the semi-finals and a medal is within their grasp. Their semi-final opponents will not be determined until Wednesday afternoon. The Spaniards Daniela Alvarez Mendoza/Tania Moreno will face the Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes/Briana Wilkerson.