Tadej Pogacar once again demonstrates his superior strength in the final time trial.

Tadej Pogacar crowns his third triumph at the Tour de France with a victory in the final time trial from Monaco to Nice over a hilly 33.7 km.

The Slovenian celebrated his sixth stage victory with a lead of 1:03 minutes over Jonas Vingegaard and 1:14 minutes over world champion Remco Evenepoel. In the overall standings, Vingegaard took 6:17 minutes and Evenepoel 9:18.

Pogacar was the first rider in 26 years and Marco Pantani to achieve the double with the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.

Not far from his adopted home of Monaco, the Slovenian proved to be anything but gracious over the long weekend. With stage wins four, five and six, he took his tally to 17 victories in the Tour of France. In the long term, he wants to break Mark Cavendish's record, which was only set at this Tour. The Brit celebrated his 35th stage win.

In prominent company

With his third Tour victory, Pogacar is on a par with Greg LeMond. The record winners with five victories each are Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Jacques Anquetil and Miguel Indurain. Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven victories due to doping.

In May, the 25-year-old triumphed in the Giro, finishing almost ten minutes ahead of second-placed Colombian Daniel Martinez. There are even rumors that the Slovenian may also be targeting the Vuelta on August 17.

Meanwhile, the next goal has already been set. Pogacar is one of the 44 percent of Tour starters who will be at the Olympic Games. Evenepoel will also be competing in Paris, only Vingegaard is missing from the top riders. The time trial is already scheduled for next Saturday on the Seine.

Of the three Swiss riders who started, Stefan Bissegger and Silvan Dillier finished the Tour de France 2024 in 100th and 126th place respectively. Stefan Küng abandoned the Tour before the third-to-last stage.

