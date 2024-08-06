Simone Biles has a sore throat after her slip on the balance beam. Imago

Gymnast Simone Biles was the big favorite in the balance beam and floor finals. But on Monday she "only" won a silver medal. Are her fans to blame?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Simone Biles is the big star at the Olympic Games with three gold and one silver medal.

However, she does not live up to her role as favorite on the balance beam and has to settle for 5th place.

After her last competition, she emphasizes that she couldn't be prouder. However, Biles also says that the atmosphere during the balance beam final was "strange". Show more

After the gold medals with the team, in the all-around and on the vault, many expected Simone Biles to win two more triumphs. The hall was buzzing with excitement during her performances; the diminutive medal-winner is one of the big stars at the Olympic Games. But then she falls from the balance beam and has to settle for 5th place.

Her disappointment was written all over her face after her routine. And according to the Mirror, she can be heard murmuring to the spectators: "Stop fizzing." And to her teammates: "Why are they all hissing? As soon as it's my turn, they hiss so loudly.

Later that day, Biles takes the silver medal in the floor exercise and shows her greatness by bowing to the Brazilian winner Rebeca Andrade. The 2nd place on floor was her 41st podium finish at the Olympic Games and World Championships. She could not be disappointed after winning four medals. "I have achieved more than I could have imagined in my wildest dreams."

And what about the criticism of the audience? Biles avoids direct criticism of the fans and does not want to blame them for her fall on the balance beam. But she certainly felt disturbed, as she said in an interview with "Eurosport". Gymnasts are used to noise, in the form of music playing in the background. She would have liked that at the Olympic Games too.

"I don't know, it was really strange. We asked several times if we could have music, or any background noise," says Biles. He continues: "I'm not quite sure what happened there, but yes, we weren't that happy. None of us were happy with it. It was a weird balance beam final."

Perhaps it was their numerous fans, of all people, who threw them off their stride and prevented them from winning another medal.