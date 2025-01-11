Lindsey Vonn skis to an outstanding sixth place in her first downhill race in six years. But she can do even better, the American reveals in an interview after the race.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lindsey Vonn finishes in a strong sixth place in the downhill in St. Anton. She is less than half a second off the podium.

The American is satisfied after the race and explains that she skied with a lot of ease.

However, Vonn wants to improve even further in the next races: "I can still improve. My goal is to take another step every day." Show more

The big story of the downhill in St. Anton was written by 21-year-old Swiss Malorie Blanc. In her second career World Cup race, the skier from Valais finished in second place with bib number 46.

Returning skier Lindsey Vonn also showed strong form, finishing in 6th place with bib 32. It was the 40-year-old American's first downhill in six years. In December, she had finished 14th in the super-G in St. Moritz. Vonn, who has stood on the downhill podium 66 times in her career (including 43 victories), showed that she is still a force to be reckoned with this season.

After the race, Vonn appeared on ORF for an interview and said: "That was a big day for me. The first downhill after 6 years, that was really cool. With the atmosphere and the support from everyone, it was a very emotional race for me."

Lindsey Vonn is already close to the podium again. KEYSTONE

Vonn can do even more

The American's enjoyment of skiing was once again clear to see. In the interview, she confirmed: "I have nothing to lose. I've done everything I've wanted to do in my career. It's my chance to have fun again, it frees me up. I'm going down easy, I'm sure I can ski even better."

Vonn was less than half a second off third place in the end: "It's a bit of a shame I didn't make it onto the podium today. I know exactly where I can ski even better. I know what I can do and can still improve. My goal is to take another step every day." In response to the comment that this sounds very dangerous for the competition, Vonn replied: "It is."

