Travis Scott inspires an audience of millions with his songs. Last Friday, he was a guest at the US Open - in an FC Sion tracksuit.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you US rapper Travis Scott watched the semi-finals of the US Open as a spectator.

Strikingly, he was cheering on the tennis pros in an FC Sion sweater.

FC Sion is delighted. However, there is no special connection between the club and the rapper. Show more

The US Open always attracts celebrities - and last Friday's semi-finals were no exception. Rapper Travis Scott watched Taylor Fritz prevail against compatriot Frances Tiafoe in five hours. In the other semi-final, Jannik Sinner won against Jack Draper.

Videos of Travis Scott are now circulating on social media. He is enthusiastic about the game and applauds frenetically. Strikingly, he is wearing an FC Sion trainer.

The Valais team are delighted. "It's a pleasure to see our logo on the chest of a world star," the club told "20 Minuten", adding with a wink: "The greatest in the world dress in style." There is no special connection between the club and the rapper. Sion emphasize that Travis Scott "probably liked our tracksuit from the early 2010s".

FC Sion are convincing in terms of style, and the promoted team also cut a good figure on the pitch. After six match days, Sion are in 6th place with ten points. After the national team break, the Valaisans welcome FC Lugano to the league. With Travis Scott in the stands? "We would love to welcome him to the Tourbillon or our new stadium," said the club.

More videos from the department