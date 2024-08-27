Dominic Stricker is searching for his top form. Keystone

A year ago, Dominic Stricker only had to concede defeat in the round of 16 at the US Open. Now, once again this year, the starting round is the end of the line. Stricker's coach's statements make you sit up and take notice.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you After his long injury break, Dominic Stricker is still not playing to his heart's content.

At the US Open, the player from Bern fails in the 1st round against Francisco Comesana from Argentina.

Stricker's coach Dieter Kindlmann is clear after the defeat: "When I watch him in the matches, I have the feeling that he has lost the fun of tennis." Show more

Dominic Stricker has had a difficult few months. Back problems forced him to take a long break in the first half of the year, and since his comeback things have not gone as planned. Stricker has taken part in nine tournaments since returning to the tour, six of which ended in the starting round. This was also the case at this year's US Open.

The 22-year-old won the opening set against Argentinian Francisco Comesana (ATP 108), but then made too many mistakes and squandered his lead several times. In the end, Stricker had to concede defeat in four sets 6:4, 3:6, 6:7, 3:6. Last year, the left-hander stormed into the round of 16 in New York, knocking Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the way, among others. Of the 205 points he scored last year, 195 are now gone. Stricker will therefore drop out of the top 300 in the world rankings.

"The fun has to come back"

His coach Dieter Kindlmann had set himself the annual goal of finishing in the top 200 in 2024. This goal is now a long way off. "There's nothing to gloss over: That was an absolutely beatable opponent. And the way the game is going, Dominic has to win it. We're all very disappointed," Kindlmann told the Tagesanzeiger newspaper after the defeat against Comesana ."I have no problem with Dominic losing. What gives me pause for thought is the manner of it. We have to analyze the whole thing carefully now."

They had hoped that Stricker would now have moved on after his long injury break. But his protégé is still inhibited in all areas. "He lacks ease, self-confidence, determination on important points and understanding of the game. He's missing a few percent everywhere. When I watch him in matches, I get the feeling that he has lost the fun of tennis. That fun has to come back. Because that's what sets him apart," says Kindlmann.

Dieter Kindlmann (left) on Dominic Stricker: "He's missing a few percent everywhere." Keystone

He has made great progress in training recently, says Stricker himself. "But nerves come into play in matches. You can't simulate what goes on inside you at important moments in training. When things get tight, I get nervous and tense up." His coach is clear: "Last year, Dominic didn't give it much thought and took everything very easily in terms of his game. Now he misses his chances and then completely falls apart. He's going through a dark valley."

In addition to Stricker, Viktorija Golubic also failed in the starting round in New York. So Switzerland's hopes now rest solely on Stan Wawrinka, who starts the US Open on Tuesday evening against the Italian Mattia Bellucci (ATP 101).

More from the department