It's about bronze: the Swiss Federal Supreme Court is to deal with the awarding of medals in the floor exercise at the Summer Games in Paris. The gymnast Jordan Chiles wants her bronze medal back.

These are the facts of the case: Team USA successfully appealed against Chiles' score. The jury corrected the score and moved the floor gymnast from 5th to 3rd place. Following an appeal by Romania that the USA had lodged an objection four seconds too late, the Court of Arbitration for Sport decided on the spot that the upward correction of the score should be withdrawn.

And because of this CAS decision, the Court of Arbitration for Sport will not accept any further submissions on the case. Accordingly, Chiles, who is supported in the case by her gymnastics federation and the US National Olympic Committee, must take the case to the Federal Supreme Court, which she has now done.

Chiles argues that she has a right to be heard and to present evidence. The US federation claims to have video footage showing that the protest was communicated not four seconds late, but first 13 seconds before the deadline and then again five seconds before the deadline.

This evidence was not taken into account by CAS. The proceedings can drag on for months or years.

