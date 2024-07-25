Just like three years ago in Tokyo, the Swiss gymnasts are in the team final of the best eight nations at the Olympic Games in Paris. However, none of the quintet made it to the apparatus final.

Luca Giubellini, Matteo Giubellini, Florian Langenegger, Noe Seifert and Taha Serhani were convincing almost across the board and mastered the qualification with a strong 249.662 points as the seventh best team. Thanks to the scratch result, no falls were counted. Only Seifert was the last gymnast to fall on high bar - when he was able to take a risk because the three teammates in front of him had delivered.

19-year-old Matteo Giubellini in particular, but Florian Langenegger also shone. Only eleven competitors, above all the Chinese qualification winner Zhang Boheng (88.597) and the second-placed Japanese skater Shinnosuke Oka (86.865), scored better than Luca Giubellini's younger brother (83.066).

The team final will take place on Monday at 5.30 pm. In addition to Matteo Giubellini, Langenegger also qualified for the all-around final of the best 24 next Wednesday. Seifert only failed to make the cut because Langenegger, in twentieth place, scored 0.1 points more and only two athletes from the same nation are allowed to take part.

Despite their convincing performance, none of the five Swiss athletes made it to the apparatus final of the top eight.