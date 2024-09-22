  1. Residential Customers
Laver Cup Team Europe on the back foot - will the world team prevail for the 3rd time in a row?

SDA

22.9.2024 - 07:46

Frances Tiafoe defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.
Frances Tiafoe defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.
Keystone

Team Europe has not yet lived up to its role as favorites at the Laver Cup in Berlin. After the second of three days, the world team leads 8:4.

22.09.2024, 07:46

22.09.2024, 08:25

On Saturday, Frances Tiafoe defeated the Russian Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz prevailed against the exhausted local hero Alexander Zverev. Only Carlos Alcaraz scored for Europe with a win against Ben Shelton, who won the final doubles match together with Chilean Alejandro Tabilo against Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Only Carlos Alcaraz scored a win for Team Europe at the Laver Cup on Saturday.
Only Carlos Alcaraz scored a win for Team Europe at the Laver Cup on Saturday.
Keystone

The score was 2:2 after the first day, with two points for every win on Saturday. On Sunday, each win is worth three points, so the Europeans still have a good chance of pulling their heads out of the noose. Otherwise, they would lose out for the third time in a row after London 2022 (8:13) and Vancouver 2023 (2:13). 13 points are required for overall victory.

SDA

