Team Europe has not yet lived up to its role as favorites at the Laver Cup in Berlin. After the second of three days, the world team leads 8:4.
On Saturday, Frances Tiafoe defeated the Russian Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz prevailed against the exhausted local hero Alexander Zverev. Only Carlos Alcaraz scored for Europe with a win against Ben Shelton, who won the final doubles match together with Chilean Alejandro Tabilo against Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The score was 2:2 after the first day, with two points for every win on Saturday. On Sunday, each win is worth three points, so the Europeans still have a good chance of pulling their heads out of the noose. Otherwise, they would lose out for the third time in a row after London 2022 (8:13) and Vancouver 2023 (2:13). 13 points are required for overall victory.
SDA