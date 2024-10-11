Press comments on Rafael Nadal's announced farewell - Gallery Rafael Nadal clinched the 2019 Davis Cup title for Spain with a victory in the singles. Image: dpa Rafael Nadal celebrated the 2019 Davis Cup title with emotion - it was his fifth. Image: dpa Press comments on Rafael Nadal's announced farewell - Gallery Rafael Nadal clinched the 2019 Davis Cup title for Spain with a victory in the singles. Image: dpa Rafael Nadal celebrated the 2019 Davis Cup title with emotion - it was his fifth. Image: dpa

This approaching farewell leaves hardly anyone cold, no matter where. Rafael Nadal has left his mark on tennis all over the world.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Last Thursday, Rafael Nadal announced his retirement.

The media reacted to the Spaniard's "adiós".

Rafael Nadal will end his career. After the Davis Cup final tournament in Malaga next month, the 38-year-old Spanish tennis superstar will call it a day.

🇪🇸 Spain

"Sport":"Rafa Nadal's retirement announcement at the end of the Davis Cup was a big blow, even if the news was expected. The Spaniard made it through the season without giving a date, although he was haunted by the shadow of retirement at all tournaments."

"As":"Nadal, a legend among legends. The Spanish tennis player retires as one of the greatest in history, regardless of the sport. The void he leaves behind is infinite, but the display cases remain full. Just like the memory and the legacy, which go far beyond titles."

"El País":"Legend Nadal. Titles and more titles, yes, but there is much more behind the success. A life point by point. The Spanish tennis player is leaving the sport at the age of 38 and is considered one of the greats in the history of the sport, an icon of perseverance and a symbol of faith: for him, it was always worth trying one last time."

"El Mundo":"Rafael Nadal, the man who went beyond sport."

"ABC":"His medical history is as great as his achievements. Countless scars that he has closed with suffering, passion and pride, but which have also left their mark on his spirit."

🇩🇪 Germany

"FAZ":"End of a great career - Rafael Nadal wants out of the jungle." "Rafael Nadal capitulates to the pain and announces the end of his great career. His name will stand for the most exciting era of professional tennis."

"Bild":"Clay court king Rafael Nadal - The greatest fighter can no longer."

"Spiegel":"Suffered brilliantly - clay court king Rafael Nadal is retiring" "He has won 22 Grand Slam titles, and his physical agony has been the subject of just as much discussion. But above all, Rafael Nadal loves tennis - and was rewarded with love."

🇨🇭 Switzerland

"Tagesanzeiger":"Rafael Nadal steps down - and speaks emotionally about his family. The Spaniard realizes that his body is no longer playing ball and ends his fabulous career at 38. He was Roger Federer's biggest rival."

"Blick":"Clay king, low stacker, Federer rival and friend: with Rafael Nadal, a tennis giant is retiring who, despite setbacks, always pushed himself to peak performances - and left footprints on his favorite surface that may never be reached again."

"Neue Zürcher Zeitung":"His body paid the price for his self-sacrificing style of play - with Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest is leaving the tennis court."

🇦🇹 Austria:

"Kleine Zeitung":"Retirement of an icon."

"Kronen-Zeitung":"One of the all-time greats. Adios!"

🇫🇷 France

"Le Parisien":"A holy monster says goodbye. (...) It was the 'hola todos' (hello to all) that all tennis lovers had feared."

"L'Équipe":"Rafael Nadal will retire after two years of fighting his body. (...) He probably hadn't planned to do it just like that. This final point that had been hanging in the air for so long. (...) He hadn't quite imagined it would end like this. A stare into the eye of a camera, a black shirt and a reassuring look to announce that he would not be returning in a month and a half, at the last Davis Cup fixture in Malaga."

"Le Figaro":"Rafael Nadal, a legend of earth and gold."

🇬🇧 Great Britain

"The Sun":"Rafael Nadal is not only one of the greatest tennis players ever, he is also one of the greatest athletes."

"Daily Mail":"He was a relentless competitor on the court and an impeccable ambassador off it. Off camera, in the small interactions with helpers at events, he was always polite and humble, and that is the true measure of the man. (...) Nadal has played some of the sport's most memorable matches and his grit, determination, ability to play well beyond the pain barrier and sheer will have earned him worldwide recognition, in tennis and beyond."

"The Independent":"Nadal was more than a genius - his eccentric style made him an icon."

🇦🇺 Australia

"The Age":"End of an era: Rafael Nadal announces his retirement from tennis."

