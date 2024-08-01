Roman Mityukov from Geneva is aiming for an Olympic medal. Keystone

Roman Mityukov is aiming for a medal in the swimming pool, Martin Dougoud in the canoeing: The Swiss Olympic highlights from Thursday.

SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you On August 1, Roman Mityukov swims for a medal in the 200 meter backstroke. The final is scheduled for 20:37.

Among the show jumpers, Pius Schwizer, Steve Guerdat and Martin Fuchs will be competing for a place in the final. They are among the medal contenders. Qualifying starts at 11 am. Show more

Swimming: Roman Mityukov could become the fourth Swiss swimmer to win an Olympic medal on Thursday. The 24-year-old from Geneva literally flew into the final in the 200 meter backstroke on Wednesday. Mityukov was the fastest in the heats and second fastest in the semi-finals. The second swimming final of the Games with Swiss participation after Noè Ponti's 5th place in the 200 meter breaststroke will take place at 20:37.

Canoeing: Two days after his convincing performance in the preliminary heats, something is also possible for Swiss canoeist Martin Dougoud. The 33-year-old from Geneva, who lives in France, reached the semi-finals in the single kayak on Tuesday with the fifth best result. If he survives the semi-finals on Thursday at 3.30 pm, he will be fighting for a medal from 5.30 pm.

Judo: The Games in Paris did not bring any luck to gold medal contender Nils Stump, who was eliminated in the first round. Will Daniel Eich from Aargau fare any better? The 24-year-old 2022 European Championship bronze medalist will compete in the up to 100 kg category from 11.20 a.m.

Shooting: Nina Christen and Chiara Leone take aim at the targets with the small bore rifle on Thursday. On the program is the qualification in the 50 m three-position match for the final on Friday. This is the discipline in which Christen won gold in Tokyo in 2021.

Golf: 28-year-old Joel Girrbach from Kreuzlingen starts the Olympic golf tournament. Girrbach is starting the tournament as a clear outsider. He only made the step up to the European PGA Tour this season and achieved a 3rd place in Shenzhen in China as his best ranking to date. Girrbach starts the tournament in the very last flight at 12.39 pm. The golf tournament has an excellent line-up. The most frequently named favorites are the American Scottie Scheffler, the Olympic champion from Tokyo, the Spaniard John Rahm and the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy.

Rowing: 20-year-old Aurelia-Maxima Janzen from Bern will compete in the semi-finals of the skiff at 9.30 am. In the first semi-final she has to finish 3rd against boats from Spain, Uzbekistan, the Netherlands, Australia and Bulgaria in order to reach the A-final as the fifth boat of the Swiss federation (out of 6). After Janzen's good performance in the quarter-final, qualification for the A-final, which nobody expected from the young rower, seems quite possible.

Riding: Further medal hopes start the competitions with the show jumpers Martin Fuchs, Steve Guerdat and Pius Schwizer. The Swiss trio will tackle the qualification for the team competition from 11 am.

BMX Racing: The Swiss BMX trump card Zoé Claessens will also start on Thursday. The rider from Vaud will compete in the men's quarter-finals in the evening (from 8.00 pm), as will Nadine Aeberhard, Simon Marquart and Cédric Butti.

More from this section

SDA