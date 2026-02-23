Video call from Trump: US ice hockey cracks win the Olympics - Gallery Emotional gesture after the victory in the ice hockey final. Image: dpa The US cracks celebrate with the jersey of their deceased colleague Johnny Gaudreau and his children. Image: KEYSTONE Boundless joy: The Americans shortly after the victory against their great rivals Canada. Image: dpa Matt Boldy scored the 1:0 after a great solo run. Image: dpa Goalkeeper Hellebuyck was the outstanding man in the US team. Image: dpa Video call from Trump: US ice hockey cracks win the Olympics - Gallery Emotional gesture after the victory in the ice hockey final. Image: dpa The US cracks celebrate with the jersey of their deceased colleague Johnny Gaudreau and his children. Image: KEYSTONE Boundless joy: The Americans shortly after the victory against their great rivals Canada. Image: dpa Matt Boldy scored the 1:0 after a great solo run. Image: dpa Goalkeeper Hellebuyck was the outstanding man in the US team. Image: dpa

Without its captain, Canada despairs at the US keeper in the Olympic final. Ice hockey gold goes to the USA for the first time since 1980. The Americans make a moving gesture - and receive a call from President Trump.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA wins Olympic ice hockey gold for the first time since 1980 with a 2:1 overtime win against Canada, with goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck becoming the match winner with outstanding saves.

After the victory, the team pays emotional tribute to NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who died in an accident, by skating across the ice wearing his jersey.

US President Donald Trump congratulates the players via video call in the dressing room, while Canada loses its first Olympic final against its arch-rival without injured captain Sidney Crosby. Show more

After the emotional remembrance of the US ice hockey team's deceased teammate Johnny Gaudreau, President Donald Trump called the Olympic champions' dressing room. "I don't know if it was via Facetime or what, but the players spoke to him and he expressed his respect and congratulations," reported US coach Mike Sullivan after the third Olympic ice hockey victory after 1960 and 1980 - exactly 46 years to the day after the "Miracle on Ice"."We're all proud Americans, it was a great moment," said US captain Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs on the Trump call.

After the 2-1 overtime win in the Milan final against arch-rivals Canada, the Olympic champions skated across the ice wearing a Gaudreau jersey. "That was very emotional. Johnny was here with us. He meant so much to all of us. You can't describe what he's done for us and for field hockey," said co-captain Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins).

Emotional gesture of jubilation for the late Gaudreau

Like his brother Matthew, NHL star Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets was killed in an accident during cycling training at the end of August 2024. An SUV driver, presumably under the influence of alcohol, knocked them both down. "That was special," commented US ski star Lindsey Vonn from home.

Gaudreau's jersey was in the team's changing room for every game, explained US captain Auston Matthews after winning gold. "So many players in this team grew up with him, were close to him and are here with us in spirit. That's great." In a group photo, the players held Gaudreau's young children in their arms and smiled into the camera for the snapshot.

The US team poses for the cameras after the Olympic victory. Johnny Gaudreau's children are also there. Keystone

Before this gesture, the US boys had demystified the top favorites Canada on the final day of the Winter Games thanks to the outstanding goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. "He was without a doubt our hero today," said coach Sullivan and Matthew Tkackchuk of the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers said: "That was certainly one of the best performances we've ever seen."

Outstanding goalkeeper Hellebuyck

With some unreal saves, the 32-year-old had unnerved the Canadian stars around Olympic top scorer Connor McDavid and even forced overtime. Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils scored the USA's third Olympic victory after 1960 and 1980 in the second minute. 46 years ago, a US college team had beaten the then seemingly overpowering Soviet Union in Lake Placid and later won gold. "It's definitely taken too long since then," said Auston Matthews.

In regulation time, Matt Boldy (6th minute) of the Minnesota Wild scored for the USA and Cale Makar (39th) of the Colorado Avalanche for Canada. Top favorite Canada, without injured captain Sidney Crosby, lost for the first time in an Olympic final against their arch-rivals. The USA had already won the women's final against the motherland of ice hockey. Finland won bronze in the men's final with a 6:1 victory over Slovakia the previous evening.

