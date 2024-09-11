  1. Residential Customers
Appeal for non-ineligibility? WADA decides by the end of September in the "Sinner case"

SDA

11.9.2024 - 12:00

For the World Anti-Doping Agency, the case of Jannik Sinner is not yet closed for the time being.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will decide by the end of September whether it will appeal against the suspension of world number one tennis player Jannik Sinner. The case is currently under review.

11.09.2024, 12:00

11.09.2024, 12:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Jannik Sinner tested positive for Clostébol twice within eight days in Indian Wells in March.
  • In August, Sinner was cleared of the doping allegations, first by the Italian agency and then also by the bodies of the International Tennis Federation (International Tennis Integrity Agency).
  • The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will decide by the end of September whether it will appeal against the non-suspension of world number one Jannik Sinner.
Show more

Jannik Sinner was cleared of doping charges in August, first by the Italian agency and then by the bodies of the International Tennis Integrity Agency. Sinner tested positive twice within eight days in Indian Wells in March. The acquittal came about because Sinner's masseur (who has since been dismissed) had massaged a spray containing Clostébol into the Italian to treat a minor injury.

Emotional US Open triumph. Sinner dedicates title to his aunt:

Emotional US Open triumphSinner dedicates title to his aunt: "She's not well at the moment"

WADA commented that it only received the dossier last week and has three weeks after receiving the file to decide whether it wants to take the case further.

SDA

