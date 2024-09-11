For the World Anti-Doping Agency, the case of Jannik Sinner is not yet closed for the time being. Keystone

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will decide by the end of September whether it will appeal against the suspension of world number one tennis player Jannik Sinner. The case is currently under review.

Jannik Sinner was cleared of doping charges in August, first by the Italian agency and then by the bodies of the International Tennis Integrity Agency. Sinner tested positive twice within eight days in Indian Wells in March. The acquittal came about because Sinner's masseur (who has since been dismissed) had massaged a spray containing Clostébol into the Italian to treat a minor injury.

WADA commented that it only received the dossier last week and has three weeks after receiving the file to decide whether it wants to take the case further.

