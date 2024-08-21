Duplantis clears 6.15 meters in his third attempt. KEYSTONE

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis triumphs in style at the city event on the occasion of the Athletissima in Lausanne. The two-time Olympic champion raises the meeting record to 6.15 meters.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Armand Duplantis jumped 6.15 meters at the Athletissima in Lausanne - a meeting record.

The Swede refrained from attacking his own world record (6.25 meters).

The closest to Duplantis, as in Paris, was the American Sam Kendricks, who jumped 5.92 meters. Show more

The spectators were able to experience the pole vaulters, especially the world's best, up close for once on the specially installed facility on the lakeside promenade in the Ouchy district. And Duplantis did not disappoint the audience. On his third attempt - as with his world record two weeks earlier when he won the Olympic Games in Paris - he set the meeting record.

The American, who competes for Sweden, refrained from attacking the world record (6.25 meters) after taking almost two weeks off following his triumphant performance at the Olympics.

The closest to Duplantis, as in Paris, was the American Sam Kendricks, who jumped 5.92 meters. The Swiss Valentin Imsand managed the entry height of 5.35 m. The 19-year-old from Valais was the only teenager in a world-class field. Last year, he won the silver medal at the U20 European Championships.

SDA