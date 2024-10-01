The engagement took place at Disneyland, the wedding photo was taken in a dreamlike setting in Sardinia: Hollywood star Rebel Wilson has married her partner Ramona Agruma. In a dream all in white.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rebel Wilson married her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in Sardinia on September 28.

They both posted photos of the wedding on Instagram, showing them in white dresses by the sea.

Wilson and Agruma have been engaged since February 2023 and have a daughter together, who was born in November 2022. Show more

Good news from Hollywood: Rebel Wilson is married. The 44-year-old actress ("Pitch Perfect") posted a picture of herself and fashion designer Ramona Agruma (40) in white wedding dresses on Instagram with a note that the wedding took place on the Italian island of Sardinia on September 28.

The post can also be found on Argruma's page, where she commented on Wilson's post with two hearts.

The split image shows the two of them beaming in similar gowns with wide skirts and trendy Carmen necklines. They each hold a bouquet of white flowers in their hands and stand at the edge of the riverbank.

Wilson and Agruma announced their engagement in February 2023.

According to reports, the Australian-born singer had asked her girlfriend to marry her at Disneyland. The couple have a daughter who will soon be two years old. Wilson announced in November 2022 that Royce gave birth to Lillian with the help of a surrogate mother.

More videos from the department

dpa