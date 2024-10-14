Gilbert will never forget this evening: In the middle of his show, the country singer learns that his wife is in labor - and the baby is born on the tour bus.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brantley Gilbert cut short his concert in Tupelo, Mississippi, when he found out his wife was in labor.

The baby was born on the tour bus before the ambulance arrived, making the evening unforgettable for the family.

Gilbert proudly shared the emotional moment after the birth on Instagram, describing his wife as "fucking wild" in an emotional phone call with his mother. Show more

American country star Brantley Gilbert was on stage with his band in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Friday, October 11.

But the evening ended very differently than planned.

During the show on stage, Brantley Gilbert received the news that his heavily pregnant wife Amber Cochran had gone into labor.

And then it's all over. Even before the ambulance arrives, the baby is born on the tour bus.

For Brantley Gilbert and his family, this performance in Tupelo was not only a musical success, but also an unforgettable family event.

Brantley Gilbert: "She's one hell of a wild one!"

In a new video post that Brantley Gilbert shared on Instagram shortly after the lightning birth, the country singer shares the emotional moments with his followers.

You can see how he abruptly stops the concert in Tupelo when he receives the news that his wife Amber has gone into labor on the tour bus. Without hesitation, Gilbert sprints from the stage towards the tour bus where his heavily pregnant wife is. In the next clip, he proudly shows off the newborn baby while calling his mother with tears in his eyes to tell her about the birth of her grandchild.

When his mother asks how Amber is doing, the visibly moved 39-year-old replies: "She's a bloody wild one!"

This unforgettable moment shows the emotional depth that gripped both the singer and his family that evening.

Baby number three for Brantley

Brantley Gilbert didn't dwell on the family happiness for particularly long. After the birth, the new dad rushed back on stage.

There he shared the happy news with the enthusiastic fans and proudly announced: "We have a baby!" His bandmates congratulated him warmly before the concert continued and Gilbert brought the show to a close.

The new addition is the third child of Brantley and his wife Amber, who have been married since 2015. In addition to the youngest member of the family, the couple already have two other children: son Barrett (6) and daughter Braylen (5).

