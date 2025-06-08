Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger had already provided the secret winning song at the first semi-final of the ESC in Basel with "Made in Switzerland". sda

Presenters Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger landed a viral hit with their song at the ESC Basel. However, the song has yet to take off on the streaming platform Spotify.

The peeler, instant coffee, LSD and of course the Eurovision Song Contest - Switzerland invented it all.

Packaged in the mini-musical "Made in Switzerland", the two presenters Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger caused a sensation online during the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) - and landed a viral hit.

Only 28,000 clicks on Spotify

The song has also been available on popular music streaming platforms since Thursday. However, at least on the industry leader Spotify, it has a rather niche existence. The secret winner of the ESC Basel had just 28,000 clicks on the afternoon of Pentecost Sunday.

I wonder if "Made in Switzerland" is only popular with users because of the dancing presenters? Or Petra Mede's performance as William Tell? After all, the song has already attracted 1.5 million clicks on YouTube.