ESC final 2025 in the live ticker A run-in can be so beautiful +++ Nemo opens with "The Code"

Valérie Glutz

17.5.2025

The time has finally come! Switzerland defends its title at the ESC final in Basel. blue News is ticking the final show live and bringing you all the emotions and highlights straight to your home.

17.05.2025, 20:59

17.05.2025, 21:14

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • 9.15 pm

    That's it, thanks for cheering us on

    We're through, it didn't take as long as we thought.

    The best run-in in a long time - and if your name is Dahm, you can write that! Did you know that my first name is End? My middle name is Dick, by the way!

  • 21:10

    Laser, we need more LASER!

    There's a lot of laser work going on here right from the start. It could actually be the Swiss Laser Tag Championships here in Basel.

  • 21.07 hrs

    This year's participants enter the race

    So, now it's time for this year's show. Accompanied by the Top Secret Drum Corps, the performers enter the stage. But suddenly the music changes to "Ma Chérie" by DJ Antonie. Suddenly Bachelor vibes here. Whew, I didn't see that one coming.

  • 9.05 pm

    Nemo performs last year's winning song again

    Nemo performs the song "The Code" again. The song that made us cheer last year and ensured that the ESC can take place in Basel this year.

  • 21.00 hrs

    Show starts with a clip of the new trophy

    Things get off to a good start here. With a spectacular and actually funny clip, presenters Brugger, Studer and Hunziker show how the winner's trophy made its way into the St. Jakobshalle. So it continues here as it began: Switzerland presents itself as a great host.

  • 20:50

    Mute button for Sven Epiney

    Since the second semi-final, there has been a novelty. Anyone who prefers to listen to the program without Sven Epiney's commentary can do so on an additional channel. The most important question: Where is the mute button for colleague Dahm?

    Hey, I've only just read that. That was... AGAINST ME?!!!!!!

  • 8.45 pm

    It's going to start in fifteen minutes

    The kick-off, or whatever it's called at the ESC, is in fifteen minutes. Colleague Dahm is already chewing his fingernails in anticipation. Our bellies are full, the beers are open, we are so ready for a great show.

    Fake news, dear colleague Zappella! I'm compensating for my nervousness with food alone, which would do the asparagus next to me a world of good!

  • 8.38 pm

    "Yes, Céline Dion is in Basel"

    Céline Dion is in Basel. This was confirmed by French-speaking Swiss ESC commentator Jean-Marc Richard on RTS television on Saturday evening. "But that doesn't mean she will be on stage", he said.

    However, Jean-Marc Richard was optimistic: "In my opinion, she will be there. Answer at 22.00". The Canadian Céline Dion is one of the most famous stars in the world. She has filled the biggest halls with her concerts and performed in Las Vegas for years.

    However, it seems almost forgotten that Dion laid the foundation for her career at the Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson (now ESC) when she won the competition for Switzerland in 1988 - with the song "Ne partez pas sans moi".

    The song was written by the Turkish-Swiss composer Atilla Sereftug and the Ticino lyricist Nella Martinetti.

  • 8.28 pm

    The favorites of Egli and Heinzmann

    Of course, one question is on our minds before the final: Who will be the favorite? Swiss singers Beatrice Egli and Stefanie Heinzmann will be guests in the SRF run-up, and the following countries are among the favorites for both of them: Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden and, of course, Switzerland. Heinzmann is also favored by Latvia, who are not particularly popular with the bookmakers.

  • 20.35 hrs

    Demonstration disrupts traffic in Basel

    Some streetcars are at a standstill because of the pro-Palestine demonstration. The police are on site with a large contingent.

  • 20.14 hrs

    Bötschi and Marjanovic on temperature

    blue News' own entertainment grandee Bruno Bötschi has made himself comfortable at home with his friends and sends us this impression of it.

    Bruno Bötschi

    Colleague Petar Marjanovic sends his greetings from Mundingen!

  • 8.10 pm

    Today for you at the presser: Dahm and Zappella

    One thing is certain: neither of us will starve or die of thirst today.

    blue News
  • 8 p.m.

    How tedious can a name be?

    I'm already looking forward to ticking the whole evening with someone whose name is very close to the world champion. To be more precise, Philipp Dahm is only one letter short of becoming a great: Philipp Lahm. At least my spelling program now regularly reminds me that I can ticker the whole evening with Philipp Lahm for poor people.

  • 8 p.m.

    The big final party in the ticker

    The show starts at 9 p.m., we start a little earlier with the big final party here in the ticker. Who are we? Philipp Dahm, the go-to guy in the blue newsroom, and Sandro Zappella, actually a sports reporter.

    Why is a sports reporter ticking the ESC? We don't know, the boss probably just read the final and immediately asked someone from the sports department to do it. Typical again. In any case, we'll do our best to deliver a performance worthy of the final.

  • 8 p.m.

    Switzerland starts with number 19

    The start list for the 2025 ESC final

