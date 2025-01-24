"I always wanted to stay myself. That's why I sometimes swam against the current," says Melanie Oesch, who is presenting the new album "Händmade" with Oesch's die Dritten. A conversation about the art of yodeling, family tradition and life in the limelight.

Melanie Oesch first appeared on stage at the age of five and wowed audiences with her trademark tongue lashing yodel. She has been in the business for 28 years.

The new album is called "Händmade". The family band is now going on tour with this work in their luggage. Show more

For Melanie Oesch (37) from Oesch's die Dritten, 2025 is a big year, as she tells Vania Spescha in the "On the Rocks" talk: The new album "Händmade" will be released today, Friday, January 24, 2025, and the popular family band will be going on tour with the new songs in their luggage.

"Händmade" is going down well with the family - Oesch's boys have already discovered a favorite song for themselves on the new album: "Juhee! Juhey!" is its name.

"Händmade" is a tribute to handmade and lively folk music, the band writes. There are thirteen new and selected melodies in dialect, German, French and English.

Anyone who thinks Melanie Oesch is taking the release of the album and the upcoming tour lightly is mistaken.

"My nervousness has increased with age," the 37-year-old yodeller reveals to TV host Vania Spescha.

And this despite the fact that the Bernese Oberland native was already on stage at the age of five. Her early start in the music industry meant she didn't miss out on anything. On the contrary, she has found her life enriching and a stroke of luck. Her sons Robin and Eric are also growing up surrounded by folk music. Her eldest son is of kindergarten age, but she prefers "not to see him on stage".

She wants them to grow up carefree and free.

"I sometimes swam against the current"

"I've always resolved to remain myself - and not a copy of someone else. Sometimes I swam against the current to be able to do my thing," says Oesch about her development as a singer in recent years.

As Oesch's die Dritten, they have found their place, "üsen Egge", in the music world. There, the family band can live it up. When Melanie Oesch talks about her special path, her green eyes light up even more intensely.

The detours were worth it, she says, and now she just feels good: she has arrived in the right place.

"The tongue lashing yodel is spectacular"

"The tongue-thrust yodel is one of five types of yodeling in Switzerland. It's spectacular," says the singer and immediately demonstrates how it sounds.

And Melanie Oesch is an accomplished fast yodeler, as she proves in "On the Rocks". Pretty fast!

Find out what Melanie Oesch is planning as a children's book author and what highlights she is looking forward to in 2025 here in the full show: