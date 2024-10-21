Swiss rapper Loredana had to skip the recall show. Pictured here with Pietro Lombardi, Dieter Bohlen and Beatrice Egli (from left to right). RTL

The battle for the remaining places on "DSDS" is coming to a head - the recalls are underway. And one place on the jury remained empty. Rapper Loredana didn't show up for the show. What happened?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Loredana had to cancel her participation in the "DSDS" recall due to health problems.

The singer from Lucerne suffered from acute toothache and had to go to the dentist. She had an allergic reaction to the anesthetic injection.

The jury therefore remains incomplete and the candidates have to present their performances in front of Dieter Bohlen, Pietro Lombardi and Katja Krasavice. Show more

The next crucial phase begins for the 109 remaining candidates of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" ("DSDS"): the recall starts and the tension mounts.

Right at the start, the Superstar contenders have to cope with their first setback. Head judge Dieter Bohlen causes a surprise with an unexpected announcement: the jury is not complete because rapper Loredana is missing.

Loredana's sudden absence raises questions. "Unfortunately, something has come up", Bohlen explains to the perplexed contestants without going into further detail.

The candidates therefore have to prove themselves without the judgment of the popular musician.

Loredana: "It was a difficult decision"

"rtl.de" checked in with Loredana: "It was a difficult decision, but sometimes life can't be planned. I hope to be back next time and wish the candidates the best of luck," the rapper revealed in the interview.

But what exactly happened? Loredana dropped out for health reasons. The 29-year-old was plagued by a bad toothache that had been bothering her for weeks. No more gritting her teeth: But the situation escalated shortly before the "DSDS" recall. In an interview with the TV station, the 29-year-old reported that the pain had become unbearable: "At some point, I couldn't take the tablets any more."

But that was not enough. When she finally went to the dentist and was given an anesthetic, the next shock followed. "I was allergic to the anaesthetic. That was really bad for me," says Loredana, describing her terrible experience.

Her body reacted extremely to the anaesthetic, which led to panic attacks. "My whole body went crazy," the musician recalls the stressful situation.

The situation dragged on for several days, ultimately forcing Loredana to cancel her participation in the "DSDS" recall. However, a return to the jury is planned as soon as her health has stabilized.

What does Loredana's elimination mean for "DSDS"?

The casting participants present their performances to the three-member jury - consisting of Dieter Bohlen, Pietro Lombardi and Katja Krasavice.

And the pressure is mounting, because the path to the coveted ticket for the stadium recall is getting narrower and narrower.

More videos from the department