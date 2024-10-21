Right at the start, the Superstar contenders have to cope with their first setback. Head judge Dieter Bohlen causes a surprise with an unexpected announcement: the jury is not complete because rapper Loredana is missing.
Loredana's sudden absence raises questions. "Unfortunately, something has come up", Bohlen explains to the perplexed contestants without going into further detail.
The candidates therefore have to prove themselves without the judgment of the popular musician.
"rtl.de" checked in with Loredana: "It was a difficult decision, but sometimes life can't be planned. I hope to be back next time and wish the candidates the best of luck," the rapper revealed in the interview.
But what exactly happened? Loredana dropped out for health reasons. The 29-year-old was plagued by a bad toothache that had been bothering her for weeks. No more gritting her teeth: But the situation escalated shortly before the "DSDS" recall. In an interview with the TV station, the 29-year-old reported that the pain had become unbearable: "At some point, I couldn't take the tablets any more."
But that was not enough. When she finally went to the dentist and was given an anesthetic, the next shock followed. "I was allergic to the anaesthetic. That was really bad for me," says Loredana, describing her terrible experience.
Her body reacted extremely to the anaesthetic, which led to panic attacks. "My whole body went crazy," the musician recalls the stressful situation.