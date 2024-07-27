  1. Residential Customers
"Co has ti num?" Why Rumantsch is the most beautiful language in Switzerland

Samina Stämpfli

27.7.2024

How do you say "guten Tag" in Rumantsch? Bun di. And what does "co has ti num?" blue Music wanted to know from visitors to Open Air Lumnezia what the most beautiful words in Romansh are.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Open Air L umnezia takes place from July 25 to 27 near Degen GR.
  • Daniel Fanslau, host of blue Music, wanted to know from the visitors which are the most beautiful and most important words in Romansh.
  • His conclusion: if you're looking to get in touch with the locals, a few words of Romansh such as "bun di" (good day), "grazia fitg" (thank you very much) or "co has ti num?" (What's your name?) will certainly help.
With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

