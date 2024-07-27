How do you say "guten Tag" in Rumantsch? Bun di. And what does "co has ti num?" blue Music wanted to know from visitors to Open Air Lumnezia what the most beautiful words in Romansh are.

His conclusion: if you're looking to get in touch with the locals, a few words of Romansh such as "bun di" (good day), "grazia fitg" (thank you very much) or "co has ti num?" (What's your name?) will certainly help.

