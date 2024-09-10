"Bond" villain Mads Mikkelsen and tennis legend Roger Federer team up for a new campaign by Switzerland Tourism. The result is a hilarious smut commercial.

Tennis legend Roger Federer can be seen in a new campaign for Switzerland Tourism following his commercial with Travor Noah.

This time, Hollywood star Mads Mikkelsen ("Casino Royal") is on his side.

In the funny spot, the Hollywood star hugs a tree and jumps into a mountain lake to inspire the beauty of the Swiss autumn landscape. Meanwhile, Roger Federer and the production crew make fun of Mikkelsen. Show more

In spring 2023, Roger Federer embarked on an SBB adventure through Switzerland with comedy star Travor Noah for Switzerland Tourism.

Roger Federer: "I love autumn and all its colors"

The new campaign video, which is aimed precisely at the European markets, shows Roger Federer and Mads Mikkelsen making a humorous attempt to produce a commercial that shows the many facets of Swiss autumn, writes Switzerland Tourism.

"I love autumn and all its colors," enthuses Roger Federer.

To coincide with the launch of the campaign, a website was set up on switzerland.com dedicated entirely to autumn and its many activities.

