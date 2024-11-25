Buckingham Palace is being renovated at a cost of 413 million pounds. Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Due to extensive renovation work, Buckingham Palace will not receive any state visits for three years. These will be moved to Windsor Castle instead.

Buckingham Palace, one of the most famous residences of the British monarchy, will no longer receive state visits for the next three years. The reason for this is extensive renovation work that has been underway since 2017.

This work, which is set to cost a total of 413 million Swiss francs, includes the renovation of sanitary facilities, pipes, wiring and heating systems, some of which date back to the 1940s and 1950s.

The last state visit before the closure will take place in December, when the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will be received at the palace by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. After that, all state visits are to be moved to Windsor Castle until 2027, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Tourism will only be restricted to a limited extent

Renovation work on the east wing of the palace began in 2018 and was completed this year. In the summer, some rooms, including the famous Balcony Room, were opened to the public for the first time. Work on the other wings of the palace will continue over the next three years. During the summer months, construction work will pause to allow tourists to visit the magnificent rooms.

Buckingham Palace has a total of 775 rooms, including 53 for the royals and their guests.

King Charles and Queen Camilla currently reside in Clarence House, which has been their official residence for 20 years. It remains unclear whether the royal couple will move into Buckingham Palace once the renovations are complete.

