In a post on Instagram, Christa Rigozzi looks back on an eventful year: "Still need a lot of strength today," she says. KEYSTONE

In a moving Instagram post, presenter Christa Rigozzi takes stock of a year marked by loss. She looks to the future with renewed focus and gratitude.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an Instagram post, Christa Rigozzi looks back on a difficult year 2024 with losses and an intrusion into her privacy.

The death of her French bulldog Joker, who she described as her first "child" and loyal companion, was particularly stressful.

For 2025, she wants to focus on people who appreciate her and look to the future with gratitude. Show more

Presenter Christa Rigozzi looks back on her difficult year in an Instagram post. 2024 was characterized by loss and injury and showed her how fragile and precious life is.

The break-in at her villa in Monte Carassi TI around a year ago still haunts her today. Even though neither she nor her husband or their seven-year-old twins were at home at the time, Blick wrote on Sunday. "My privacy was profoundly violated, which shook my confidence, and I still need a lot of strength today to rebuild it in my environment," said the woman from Ticino.

Stronger and ready to face the future with gratitude

The death of her French bulldog Joker was a particularly great loss for Rigozzi. The dog died in October at the age of eleven. He had been her first "child", her travel companion and had illuminated many days and years with his love and loyalty, wrote Rigozzi.

For the new year, the 41-year-old is resolving to surround herself only with people who truly appreciate her. She is stronger and ready to face the future with gratitude, according to the article.

More from the Entertainment segment