Presenter Christa Rigozzi looks back on her difficult year in an Instagram post. 2024 was characterized by loss and injury and showed her how fragile and precious life is.
The break-in at her villa in Monte Carassi TI around a year ago still haunts her today. Even though neither she nor her husband or their seven-year-old twins were at home at the time, Blick wrote on Sunday. "My privacy was profoundly violated, which shook my confidence, and I still need a lot of strength today to rebuild it in my environment," said the woman from Ticino.
Stronger and ready to face the future with gratitude
The death of her French bulldog Joker was a particularly great loss for Rigozzi. The dog died in October at the age of eleven. He had been her first "child", her travel companion and had illuminated many days and years with his love and loyalty, wrote Rigozzi.
For the new year, the 41-year-old is resolving to surround herself only with people who truly appreciate her. She is stronger and ready to face the future with gratitude, according to the article.