Two weeks after Ralf Schumacher's coming out, Cora Schumacher shows her emotions on Instagram. She posts a wedding photo and writes: "Tears tell more than words."

Cora Schumacher did not respond to the news about Ralf Schumacher's relationship with boyfriend Étienne for two weeks.

Now she has published an emotional photo of herself in her wedding dress. Cora and Ralf Schumacher married in 2001 and have a son together.

In the photo post, Cora Schumacher can be seen crying, which is probably intended to show her deep emotional distress. Followers ask on Instagram: "What is this picture supposed to tell us?" Show more

"Tears reveal more than words": Cora Schumacher commented on her latest Instagram post with this cryptic message.

In the photo, she can be seen many years ago with a bridal veil on her head while a tear runs down her cheek.

The fact that Cora Schumacher posted a picture of herself as a crying bride - and now, of all times, two weeks after her ex-husband Ralf Schumacher made his new love for a man public - raises many questions.

Cora Schumacher's posting leaves fans puzzled

Cora Schumacher's wedding photo on Instagram is attracting a lot of comments - and is raising questions among her followers.

The presenter and jungle camper is asked by her fans: "What are you trying to tell us?"

Others rant about Ralf Schumacher after his love outing.

There are also some encouraging words from followers.

Cora Schumacher's photo generated a lot of comments. Instagram

One Instagram user, for example, wrote: "Feel hugged, Cora." Another comment reads: "You're doing exactly the right thing. We can only be proud of you."

Ralf Schumacher celebrates his love for Étienne

Meanwhile, Ralf Schumacher is publicly celebrating his love for his boyfriend Étienne.

The Frenchman recently accompanied the former Formula 1 driver to the racetrack. The new lovers also appeared with Schumacher's son David at a cozy dinner in Cologne.

Following his outing on Instagram, numerous celebrities and fans contacted Ralf Schumacher with affectionate comments.

"Ralf and Étienne are overwhelmed by all the great feedback from all over the world, nobody really expected this," a spokesperson for the family told the German Press Agency when asked.

