A boat trip off the coast of Brazil turns into a tragedy: two influencers die after refusing to wear life jackets. These would have interfered with their selfies.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A boat trip by two female influencers in Brazil ends tragically as both went overboard without life jackets and drowned.

The women decided not to wear life jackets so as not to interfere with their selfies and sunbathing, which contributed to the disaster.

The rough weather and high waves caused the boat to capsize. The two influencers died. Show more

An exclusive sailing trip off the Brazilian coast, the perfect backdrop for glamorous photos - for the two influencers Aline (37) and Beatriz (27), the trip was supposed to be another highlight for their social media accounts. But the staged party on the dream yacht ended in a tragedy that left their followers stunned.

The two Brazilians had set themselves the goal of staging their trip as stylishly as possible and reportedly deliberately chose not to wear life jackets so as not to cover up or damage their carefully selected outfits. And lifejackets are a better way to go sinning.

But it was precisely this decision that proved to be their undoing. According to eyewitnesses, both women fell off the boat during the festivities. Rescue efforts came too late and the two could only be recovered dead.

The events raise questions about the increasing addiction to perfect self-presentation and the associated risks. The accident on the luxury yacht shows a dark side of the often so glamorously staged influencer lifestyle - and is a tragic reminder that safety should take precedence over staging.

The Devil's Throat was their undoing

As the police commissioner of Sao Vincente, Marcos Alexandre Alfino, reported, Aline and Beatriz, both passionate influencers, are said to have deliberately refused to wear life jackets. "Some didn't want to wear them because they were taking selfies and said they would get in the way of tanning," Alfino told Brazilian media.

Despite the limit of five passengers, the captain had agreed to take the six influencers back to shore from the party. The decision to overload the boat proved to be fatal in the dramatic circumstances.

The sea proved to be particularly unpredictable that day: at a notorious stretch of coast known as the Devil's Mouth, the overloaded boat was caught by a large wave and capsized.

All help came too late for the two women. While the Brazilian coastguard found Beatriz's lifeless body floating at sea, Aline was only recovered dead a week later on the beach at Itaquitanduva.

