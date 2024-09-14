Kate Winslet and the burden of "Titanic" fame Actress Kate Winslet can soon be seen in the cinema with her new film "The Photographer". Image: dpa The romantic drama "Titanic" made the British actress world-famous - not easy for her, as she admits. Image: dpa Kate Winslet on her fame: "I found being so famous very weird." Image: Vianney Le Caer/AP/dpa Kate Winslet and the burden of "Titanic" fame Actress Kate Winslet can soon be seen in the cinema with her new film "The Photographer". Image: dpa The romantic drama "Titanic" made the British actress world-famous - not easy for her, as she admits. Image: dpa Kate Winslet on her fame: "I found being so famous very weird." Image: Vianney Le Caer/AP/dpa

Many people dream of being famous. But is it really as great as everyone says? Hollywood star Kate Winslet knows what she's talking about.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kate Winslet describes the worldwide fame after "Titanic" as unpleasant and emphasizes that she didn't feel ready for it at the time.

Thanks to strong support from her family and agents, she was able to focus on smaller, meaningful film projects and develop as a versatile actress.

In her new film "The Photographer", which will be released in October, Winslet plays war correspondent Lee Miller and once again shows her ability to embody profound roles without focusing on outward perfection. Show more

The worldwide success of the romantic drama "Titanic" was not all good news for leading actress Kate Winslet.

"I found being so famous very weird," the 48-year-old told the German Press Agency and some other media in Munich. "It was strange and not just pleasant."

The film was released in the USA at the end of 1997 and in Germany and other countries at the beginning of 1998, turning Winslet and her film partner Leonardo DiCaprio into superstars. "I thought to myself at the time: "Fuck, I still have so much to learn. I'm not ready for all this yet," Winslet admitted.

Good advisors and small projects

But the worldwide attention did not go to the Brit's head. Instead, she proved her talent in many other film projects. "I was very lucky that my family and my agents gave me really great support," said Winslet. That's why she was able to choose smaller projects that meant something to her and where she could learn something.

Winslet not only produced the fact-based film "The Photographer", which is now being released in cinemas (from October 17). She also plays the leading role of Lee Miller, who managed to get to the front as a woman war correspondent during the Second World War against all odds.

Winslet once again proves herself to be a versatile actress who gives her characters depth and character and, as in the series "Mare of Easttown", does not place great value on a flawlessly styled appearance and a perfect body.

"How important it is to really live"

Miller's approach to her physicality impressed her. "She feels so comfortable in her body, she celebrates other women and she's not bitter at all."

She was also non-competitive. "After playing her, I thought to myself how important it is to really live. As women, we waste far too much time looking at our bodies, comparing ourselves to other women."

Winslet is also relaxed when it comes to the question of how her work is received by audiences. "Not every movie has to be a big success. We make movies because we want to tell stories. They won't always be stories that people want to hear. You can't control that."

